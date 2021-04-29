+ Add Your Bike
2006 Honda CR125

2006 Honda CR125
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2006
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Bikegraphix Bikegraphix
Plastic Cycra
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever ARC
Seat Other Bikegrahix Bikegrahix
Exhaust FMF
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Factory Connection
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
