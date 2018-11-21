2009 Honda CRF450X

- 6
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2009
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CRF
|Engine Size
|450
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Throttle Jockey
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|A'ME
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Tires
|Maxxis
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima