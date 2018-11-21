+ Add Your Bike
2009 Honda CRF450X

9 of 2774

General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2009
Brand Honda
Model CRF
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Handlebar Renthal
Grips A'ME
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Footpegs IMS
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Pro Circuit
Tires Maxxis
Rims D.I.D
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Oils/Lubes Maxima
