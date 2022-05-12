Boyesen Boyesen

Pepsi max 1996 cr 125 build

cr1997r
12/5/2022 6:18am
Bike of the Day 12/5/22
s1600_72240B3C_24EE_4762_BACB_12F5073CAA18.jpg
s1600_775D1971_117F_4375_B55B_2380B3E0A4F3.jpg
s1600_55C13235_26FE_49F3_8E26_6D47C215354A.jpg
s1600_BF8BD735_408D_44AA_B5CC_B50FFCC76E7B.jpg
s1600_61FE8C97_0B76_4941_BE4E_AE01F06F1C4A.jpg
s1600_2953C8CC_320A_4CD6_A399_C5305D3B4D44.jpg
s1600_1F5D2370_632E_45AC_A33E_963CEDB4060C.jpg
s1600_2E243E20_7968_41E4_979C_C8644D6F3A91.jpg
Parts

Graphics
Other
Pepsi max
Additional Info
1996 cr 125 build I’ve been doing for a couple of years. Modern suspension, bigger brakes etc. Follow my Instagram for future builds 👍 connorriches67
