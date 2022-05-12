Pepsi max 1996 cr 125 build
Bike of the Day 12/5/22
General Info
Additional Info
Model Year
Model Year
1996
Model Year:
Model Year
1996
Brand
Honda
Brand:
Honda
Model
CR
Model:
CR
Engine Size
125
Engine Size:
125
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Graphics
Other
Pepsi max
Graphics: Other Pepsi max
Plastic
UFO
Plastic: UFO
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
Domino
Grips: Domino
Clutch Lever
Other
Clutch Lever: Other
Seat
Other
Seat: Other
Footpegs
Raptor
Footpegs: Raptor
Shifter
Other
Shifter: Other
Exhaust
Other
Exhaust: Other
Clutch
Wiseco
Clutch: Wiseco
Piston
Other
Piston: Other
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Engine Mods
Other
Engine Mods: Other
Triple Clamps
Other
Triple Clamps: Other
Fork
Showa
Fork: Showa
Rear Shock
Kayaba
Rear Shock: Kayaba
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Excel
Rims: Excel
Hubs
Other
Hubs: Other
Sprockets
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain
DID
Chain: DID
Brakes
Other
Brakes: Other
Brake Pads
Other
Brake Pads: Other
Brake Rotors
Other
Brake Rotors: Other
Oils Lubes
Maxima
Oils Lubes: Maxima
Additional Info
1996 cr 125 build I’ve been doing for a couple of years. Modern suspension, bigger brakes etc. Follow my Instagram for future builds 👍 connorriches67
Additional Info:
1996 cr 125 build I’ve been doing for a couple of years. Modern suspension, bigger brakes etc. Follow my Instagram for future builds 👍 connorriches67
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.
More Bike Checks
18 Photos
Updated: 21/10/2022
8
836
2
18 Photos
Updated: 22/03/2022
5
332
0
1994 Honda CR250
rolltheluckydice
18 Photos
Updated: 15/06/2022
17
2181
12
18 Photos
Updated: 27/10/2022
83
0
18 Photos
Updated: 09/02/2022
12
585
1
18 Photos
Updated: 27/04/2022
2
99
0
18 Photos
Updated: 31/08/2022
13
865
2
18 Photos
Updated: 05/12/2022
17
3354
0
Mcgrath tribute '05 CR250R
WODirtCycles
18 Photos
Updated: 21/03/2022
17
1579
0
'18 CRF250R MUGEN POWER
JC116_MTL
18 Photos
Updated: 15/10/2022
1
93
18 Photos
Updated: 30/01/2022
8
217
2
Mitch allards 1987 honda cr 500
mitchlovin
18 Photos
Updated: 16/11/2022
22
821
3
18 Photos
Updated: 22/08/2022
4
70
2