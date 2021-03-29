2001 Yamaha of Troy YZ125 Replica

- 20
|Model Year
|2001
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZ
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Lightspeed
|Exhaust
|Other
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|Other
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Applied
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Additional Info
|Yamaha of Troy Replica YZ125 with a Factory Rinaldi YRRD Motor Kit/Pipe and Kevlar Silencer/Aluminium Tank. DSP Front disc guard, Works Connection glide plate, old style Renthal Twinwalls, Billet clamps, Kashima coated forks, custom Blue/Black front hose and much more!
Trend Millwork
3/29/2021 2:32 PM
Kyle220
3/19/2021 1:47 PM