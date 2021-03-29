+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

2001 Yamaha of Troy YZ125 Replica 2

4 of 3441

Vital MX member chuckdavies 15159 chuckdavies https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/15159/avatar/c50_Profile_Pic2_1512560874.jpg?1512560254 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/chuckdavies,15159/all 05/06/09 18 88 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/chuckdavies,15159/setup 43 1093 61 9
2001 Yamaha of Troy YZ125 Replica
2001 Yamaha of Troy YZ125 Replica 2001 Yamaha of Troy YZ125 Replica 2001 Yamaha of Troy YZ125 Replica 2001 Yamaha of Troy YZ125 Replica 2001 Yamaha of Troy YZ125 Replica 2001 Yamaha of Troy YZ125 Replica 2001 Yamaha of Troy YZ125 Replica 2001 Yamaha of Troy YZ125 Replica
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2001
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other
Footpegs Lightspeed
Exhaust Other
Clutch Hinson
Piston Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Applied
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Additional Info Yamaha of Troy Replica YZ125 with a Factory Rinaldi YRRD Motor Kit/Pipe and Kevlar Silencer/Aluminium Tank. DSP Front disc guard, Works Connection glide plate, old style Renthal Twinwalls, Billet clamps, Kashima coated forks, custom Blue/Black front hose and much more!
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest