1994 Splitfire Pro Circuit KX125 6

1 of 2514

Vital MX member chuckdavies
Bike of the Day! 1-16-18
Model Year 1994
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Throttle Jockey
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Seat Other
Footpegs Pro Circuit
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Suspension Mods Pro Circuit
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
Chain RK
  • Motocross83

    1/16/2018 3:59 PM

    Wow stunning!

  • MiguelT.

    1/16/2018 9:08 AM

    absolutely pristine!

  • GeorgiePorgie

    1/16/2018 8:16 AM

    Drool.

  • Jay_Carter

    1/16/2018 7:54 AM

    And side number plates I have a new set of white ufo shrouds and this complete graphics kit for my girls 97 I'm in need of a works pipe

  • Jay_Carter

    1/16/2018 7:53 AM

    I found a company that makes the blue for the rear of the 94-98

  • giorgio9362

    7/12/2016 1:33 AM

    I'm Giorgio a motorcycle dealer from Italy.
    One of my Customers ask me for some item for KAWASAKI KX 250 1993:

    -graphics kit and seat cover , slpitfire hotweels (picture of your product)

    -plastic: side pannels (left and right) blue + back fender color blue + front fender green( picture)

    Do you have any of these articles?

    Could you please let me have price and delivery cost? if I will find all these items in UK would be possible to collect all in one delivery?

    Regarding the plastics I guess you do not have but it would be kind if you could suggest me where to ask for.

    With my personal best regards
    Giorgio Lucchini - www.motofuoristrada.it - Italy

