|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1994
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Throttle Jockey
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Pro Circuit
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Suspension Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|RK
Motocross83
1/16/2018 3:59 PM
Wow stunning!
MiguelT.
1/16/2018 9:08 AM
absolutely pristine!
GeorgiePorgie
1/16/2018 8:16 AM
Drool.
Jay_Carter
1/16/2018 7:54 AM
And side number plates I have a new set of white ufo shrouds and this complete graphics kit for my girls 97 I'm in need of a works pipe
Jay_Carter
1/16/2018 7:53 AM
I found a company that makes the blue for the rear of the 94-98
giorgio9362
7/12/2016 1:33 AM
I'm Giorgio a motorcycle dealer from Italy.
One of my Customers ask me for some item for KAWASAKI KX 250 1993:
-graphics kit and seat cover , slpitfire hotweels (picture of your product)
-plastic: side pannels (left and right) blue + back fender color blue + front fender green( picture)
Do you have any of these articles?
Could you please let me have price and delivery cost? if I will find all these items in UK would be possible to collect all in one delivery?
Regarding the plastics I guess you do not have but it would be kind if you could suggest me where to ask for.
With my personal best regards
Giorgio Lucchini - www.motofuoristrada.it - Italy