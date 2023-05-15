2004 RM 125 purchased about 2 years ago.

All the work besides powder coating and vapor blasting was done by myself.

I did a complete engine teardown and replaced all bearings, gaskets, and seals with all OEM stuff and installed a vertex piston.

All chassis bearings replaced and greased.

Engine and carb was vapor blasted and I had the ignition/clutch covers and hubs powder coated with prismatic powders, silver graphite.

Graphics are done by Melo Design Co to match Davi Millaps 04' factory bike.

Galfer oversized front rotor, powder coated hubs, Excel rims and spokes.

Bills works pipe and silencer.

"works nickel" engine bolt kit from ebay seller Fastmetric

Mika Metals 53 tooth rear sprocket, 12 tooth front, & pro taper gold chain

Moto Tape gripper frame tape. I purchased kx450 ones and cut to fit for more coverage.

.46 kg front springs, 5.4kg rear spring for 210lbs. rider. New oem seals, bushings, etc.

RC bend Pro Taper bars.

Guts team RCH seat cover.