TunaBro's 03' CR125

TunaBro's 03' CR125 My 2003 CR125 that I tore down and built up over covid and lockdown. I had never done anything like this and I learned a lot. Looking forward to doing another someday.
Model Year 2003
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Other Bike Graphix Bike Graphix
Plastic Polisport Restyle Kit Restyle Kit
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips ODI Lock On Lock On
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Guts
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Tusk
Piston Other OEM OEM
Air Filter Twin Air
Tires Dunlop MX33 MX33
Rims Other Tusk Tusk
Hubs Other Tusk Tusk
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Brake Pads Other Tusk Tusk
Oils/Lubes Hondaline
