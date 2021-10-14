TunaBro's 03' CR125

- 2
2 of 3523
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2003
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Bike Graphix
|Bike Graphix
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Restyle Kit
|Restyle Kit
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|ODI
|Lock On
|Lock On
|Clutch Lever
|ASV
|Brake Lever
|ASV
|Seat
|Guts
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Tusk
|Piston
|Other
|OEM
|OEM
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Tires
|Dunlop
|MX33
|MX33
|Rims
|Other
|Tusk
|Tusk
|Hubs
|Other
|Tusk
|Tusk
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Renthal
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Tusk
|Tusk
|Oils/Lubes
|Hondaline