2005 Pro Circuit KX125 Conversion

|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2005
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|N-Style
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Shorty Silencer
|Shorty Silencer
|Clutch
|Wiseco
|Piston
|Athena
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Suspension Mods
|Pro Circuit
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Oils/Lubes
|Other
|Additional Info
|Body conversion kit supplied by Jon Primo from Pro Circuit race team. Conversioin kit uses a 2018 subframe, airbox, seat, tank and all bodywork.