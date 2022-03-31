+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

2005 Pro Circuit KX125 Conversion

2005 Pro Circuit KX125 Conversion
Model Year 2005
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics N-Style
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit Shorty Silencer Shorty Silencer
Clutch Wiseco
Piston Athena
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Other
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods Pro Circuit
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Other
Additional Info Body conversion kit supplied by Jon Primo from Pro Circuit race team. Conversioin kit uses a 2018 subframe, airbox, seat, tank and all bodywork.
