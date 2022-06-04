+ Add Your Bike
2021 YZ250F Supercross Bike
2021 YZ250F Supercross Bike 2021 YZ250F Supercross Bike 2021 YZ250F Supercross Bike Stock pegs were sent to MetalTek to have the original teeth machined off, and rewarded with new teeth, with a 5mm raise to give a little more butt to seat clearance in the whoops. FCP engine mounts help with chassis flex, front wheel traction, and plusher feel. Titanium front mounts are much lighter than stock as well. GYTR billet ignition cover provides added strength to prevent any damage, and eliminates the main timing plug hole. SM Pro Platinum wheels and billet hubs, laced with Bulldog spokes. Nuetech Tubliss Gen 2.0 provides pinch flat protection, as well as rim protection for larger hits. Red valve cap is the inner bladder inflated to 125psi while the tire, blue cap, is inflated to standard pressure. This is used front and rear. SuperSprox aluminum sprocket and gold chain get the power to the rear wheel. David Walls Racing built the motor on the bike. He is currently located at MTF. Motor build includes but not limited to: Reworked GYTR ported head Custom valve seats and guides Pro Circuit valve springs Del West Titanium valves Custom CWI crankshaft Custom JE Hi comp Piston REM finished transmission and internals Vapor blasted before assembly Insta360 Go 2 camera mounted behind the front number plate to provide on board footage. This year the rules changed again and now nobody is allowed to run a camera on their helmets, so this is the next best spot. Check out the riders Instagram @jlesh412 for footage. Pro Taper Fuzion bars in the MX Race bend. Unlocked. Honda CRF450 front brake master cylinder. The bore size is larger to provide more fluid volume to the brake, giving it a solid bite point. If you have a Yamaha, you know the front brake is a sponge stock. Stock caliper. KTM rubber cable ties for wire management on the bars. Wiring harness re-sleeved with new light weight and flexible material for a cleaner look. Engine Ice coolant in the radiators. Fuel tank vent routed thru the air box and down the frame. Nihilo Concepts SOS secondary start switch wires up incase the primary start button fails or breaks off in a wreck. It’s saved us a few times before. The much talked about electric water pump. Myself and David at DWR who built our motor were quick on the development after seeing the first photos of this setup on the Star Yamaha bikes. Bosch water pump, custom mount made by myself. Pump wired to the ECU power so it runs when the ECU has power, and is delayed on shutoff. The mechanical water pump impeller, gear, and shaft are removed, and replaced with a plug. Gains are made by less drag on the motor trying to push coolant, especially noticeable in the higher RPM’s. Also provides a more consistent temperature, as the pump runs the same no matter the engine speed. Moto Hose hoses with oetiker clamps for consistent clamping force and no over tightening. The white plug hanging down is a data hookup for our ECU to connect WiFi box, or computer, for monitoring. MotoHose radiator hoses, Works Connection oil filter cover and oil fill Blud Lubricants Barricuda Blud. This oil is hands down the best oil we have ever experienced. Quality, performance, and the owner Jeff’s dedication to always improving the product is amazing. Plastic rivet on the side plate to prevent the corner from pulling out or catching your boot. Fasst Company brake return spring on the master cylinder. Allows adjustment to brake pressure needed. Stock return spring is removed. Titanium brake lever pin for a tighter fit. DeVol Engineering Transformer Linkage system. With 5 adjustment options, it allows multiple setup options for the rear shock linkage curve and performance. 2021 YZ250F Supercross Bike Enzo Suspension Technica preload bracelet on the shock body eliminates the lock ring on the top of the spring. Kings Hawaiian fuels our race program, carbs and sugar all in one package. Enzo Suspension KYB kit forks up front are leased season to season, and set up by Ross and the team in California. They are dialed. MotoSeat triple rib seat cover gives just the right amount of slip to move around the seat, but the ribs in the back keep you from sliding off the back during acceleration, or seat bouncing. An override switch was added for the electric water, so once the delay shut off happens, you can turn the water pump back on to assist in cooling the bike quicker. Galfer solid mount wave rotors provide the stopping power. Stock sizing front and rear. OEM brake pads and pins. Fork lowers are coated by Enzo. Front brake line is a MotoStuff Pro Lite steel braided line for a positive brake feel. OEM brake pads are tapered at the rear to allow the rotor to spread the pads and allow easier wheel changes. Spokes are wire tied at the cross over to hold them in place in case of a broken spoke. A broken spoke can get caught in the wheel, brakes, sprocket, causing more issues, so better to keep it in place to finish the race, rather than take a DNF. MotoPro Graphics always making the bike look amazing. Thanks Trent Hunter for coming up with a clean design for the season. Pro Circuit Ti-6 Pro exhaust system designed to help pass sound tests, while providing maximum power. Mechanic and dog along for the ride Pro Circuit Titanium colored to perfection Steelhorse Innovations Bewlbar is a greasable swingarm pivot bolt that allows easy greasing of the hard to reach swingarm bearings. Frame tape is a rubber material from Anchor Grip Tape Hinson BTL (Back Torque Limiter) Slipper clutch increases forward roll thru bumps and corners, similar to a 2-stroke. Polish stock brake pedal, with sharpened teeth, and a brake snake to prevent a tuff block from pulling it out. Works Connection oil fill cap and oil filter cover. Works Connection steering stem nut hold the Luxon triple clamps together. Wire tie is added to prevent the nut from coming loose. Handlebar mounts are solidly mounted with aluminum cones. All triple clamp hardware is titanium. Rear brake master cylinder cover from Works Connection, carbon fiber guard for protection from boots. Stock rear brake line. ETS MX 21 K2 Luxon billet triple clamps provide similar to stock flex and feel, but are over 1 pound lighter then stock, and much stronger. Stock offset. Carbon fiber transponder mount attached to upper pinch bolts. 2021 YZ250F Supercross Bike Tokyo Mods manual cam chain tensioner to reduce chance of failure, as well as keeping consistent tension on the timing chain and freeing up power. DeVol Engineering X-Shot Holeshot device DeVol Engineering X-Shot Holeshot device with dust cover to keep roost or dirt from jamming up the device. Nihilo Concepts carbon fiber airbag lid with extra intake points allows the motor to pull more air. Under the lid, NoToil Super Flo cage, air filter, and Evolution filter oil lets the motor breathe. Works Connection axle blocks and titanium chain adjusters keep the rear wheel aligned and adjusted correctly. Gold heat tape on the bottom of the tank Athena GET RX1 Pro ECU custom tuned by David Walls Racing provides the ignition and fueling maps. Handle bar switch allows for different map selection, and/or sound maps if needed. Inside the air boot, a second injector is added to increase fueling at higher RPM. G2 Ergo One Cable throttle system eliminates the return cable, while a pulley in the housing, and delrin bushings keep pull smooth and consistent. “Jimmy Twister” end bearing adds support for the throttle tube to ride on, reducing drag. Modified throttle body spring reduces the pull weight for the 600xx cam with greatly reduced rotation for wide open throttle. These modifications were done to prevent Jared from dropping his elbow under acceleration due to a previous wrist injury limiting wrist movement/flexibility. ARC folding levers on both the clutch and brake side prevent breaking in the event of a crash. ARMA Sport provides the body fuel to keep hydrated and focused on race days. 2021 YZ250F Supercross Bike
Model Year 2021
Brand Yamaha
Model YZF
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Motopro Graphics
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper MX Race Bend MX Race Bend
Grips Pro Taper Soft Soft
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other 3 Rib 3 Rib
Footpegs Other +5mm +5mm
Shifter Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Piston JE
Cam Other
Ignition GET
Air Filter Other
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other REM polished transmission and internals, reworked GYTR head with custom seats and guides, customer CWI crank, JE Hi-Comp piston, Del West Ti valves, PC valve springs, ETS MX21 K2 Fuel, Electric water pump, Tokyo Mods Manual cam chain tensioner. REM polished transmission and internals, reworked GYTR head with custom seats and guides, customer CWI crank, JE Hi-Comp piston, Del West Ti valves, PC valve springs, ETS MX21 K2 Fuel, Electric water pump, Tokyo Mods Manual cam chain tensioner.
Triple Clamps Other Luxon Bar mounts with solid cones Luxon Bar mounts with solid cones
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods Enzo
Tires Dunlop Nuetech Tubliss Gen 2.0 Nuetech Tubliss Gen 2.0
Rims Other
Hubs Other
Sprockets Supersprox
Chain Other
Brakes Other Motostuff Pro Lite Brake line Motostuff Pro Lite Brake line
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Other Blud Lubricants cleaners Blud Lubricants cleaners
Additional Info FCP Engine mounts, custom electric water pump, Nihilo Concepts SOS switch, Nihilo concepts carbon airbox cover, DeVol Transformer link, DeVol Holeshot device, G2 Ergo throttle, SteelHorse Innovations BewlBar If you have any questions, message me on Instagram @michaelshaw_413
