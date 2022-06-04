2021 YZ250F Supercross Bike

- 8
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2021
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZF
|Engine Size
|250
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Motopro Graphics
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|MX Race Bend
|MX Race Bend
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Soft
|Soft
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Other
|3 Rib
|3 Rib
|Footpegs
|Other
|+5mm
|+5mm
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Piston
|JE
|Cam
|Other
|Ignition
|GET
|Air Filter
|Other
|Air Intake
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
|REM polished transmission and internals, reworked GYTR head with custom seats and guides, customer CWI crank, JE Hi-Comp piston, Del West Ti valves, PC valve springs, ETS MX21 K2 Fuel, Electric water pump, Tokyo Mods Manual cam chain tensioner.
|REM polished transmission and internals, reworked GYTR head with custom seats and guides, customer CWI crank, JE Hi-Comp piston, Del West Ti valves, PC valve springs, ETS MX21 K2 Fuel, Electric water pump, Tokyo Mods Manual cam chain tensioner.
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Luxon Bar mounts with solid cones
|Luxon Bar mounts with solid cones
|Fork
|Kayaba
|Rear Shock
|Kayaba
|Suspension Mods
|Enzo
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Nuetech Tubliss Gen 2.0
|Nuetech Tubliss Gen 2.0
|Rims
|Other
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Supersprox
|Chain
|Other
|Brakes
|Other
|Motostuff Pro Lite Brake line
|Motostuff Pro Lite Brake line
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Other
|Blud Lubricants cleaners
|Blud Lubricants cleaners
|Additional Info
|FCP Engine mounts, custom electric water pump, Nihilo Concepts SOS switch, Nihilo concepts carbon airbox cover, DeVol Transformer link, DeVol Holeshot device, G2 Ergo throttle, SteelHorse Innovations BewlBar If you have any questions, message me on Instagram @michaelshaw_413
watson90
4/6/2022 3:50 PM
jj1
4/6/2022 11:29 AM
Very nice
