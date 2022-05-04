+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

2003 RM125

2 of 3665

2003 RM125
2003 RM125
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2003
Brand Suzuki
Model RM
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Exhaust Scalvini
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Tag Metals
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Tires Pirelli
Rims Other Kke Kke
Hubs Other Kke Kke
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Oils/Lubes Klotz
