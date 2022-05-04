2003 RM125

- 3
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2003
|Brand
|Suzuki
|Model
|RM
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Exhaust
|Scalvini
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Triple Clamps
|Tag Metals
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Tires
|Pirelli
|Rims
|Other
|Kke
|Kke
|Hubs
|Other
|Kke
|Kke
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Renthal
|Oils/Lubes
|Klotz