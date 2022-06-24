- 9
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2019
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KX
|Engine Size
|450
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Patrick Coreno
|Patrick Coreno
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Other
|Motoseat
|Motoseat
|Exhaust
|Yoshimura
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Tuned by DH1
|Tuned by DH1
|Fork
|Other
|Tuned by Nick Schlaugh
|Tuned by Nick Schlaugh
|Rear Shock
|Other
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Hubs
|Other
|Dubya Edge Wheelset
|Dubya Edge Wheelset
|Sprockets
|Sunstar
|Chain
|Sunstar
Looby321
6/24/2022 11:26 AM
Walter White
4/21/2020 9:50 PM
Premix
4/22/2020 6:48 AM
Walter White
4/24/2020 6:15 PM