Boyesen

KX450 Factory Edition 4

Bike of the Day! 6-24-22
Bike of the Day! 6-24-22
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2019
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Patrick Coreno Patrick Coreno
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other Motoseat Motoseat
Exhaust Yoshimura
Clutch Hinson
Air Filter Twin Air
Engine Mods Other Tuned by DH1 Tuned by DH1
Fork Other Tuned by Nick Schlaugh Tuned by Nick Schlaugh
Rear Shock Other
Tires Dunlop
Hubs Other Dubya Edge Wheelset Dubya Edge Wheelset
Sprockets Sunstar
Chain Sunstar
4 comments
