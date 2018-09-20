+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

J HOSS HONDA CRF450R

1 of 2728

Vital MX member PRIMAL_X_MOTORSPORTS 57821 PRIMAL_X_MOTORSPORTS https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/57821/avatar/c50_Primal_X_Motorsports_IG_LOGO_1501856018.jpg?1501855483 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/PRIMAL-X-MOTORSPORTS,57821/all 05/22/17 20 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/PRIMAL-X-MOTORSPORTS,57821/setup 4 5 1
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2012
Brand Honda
Model CRF
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other STRIKER SERIES STRIKER SERIES
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever ASV
Brake Lever ASV
Seat Other
Footpegs Pro Taper
Shifter Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Hinson
Air Filter Twin Air
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Other
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

DEALS

The Latest