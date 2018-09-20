J HOSS HONDA CRF450R

- 6
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2012
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CRF
|Engine Size
|450
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|STRIKER SERIES
|STRIKER SERIES
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|ASV
|Brake Lever
|ASV
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Pro Taper
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Other
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Renthal