+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

MotoMatt_928's 2016 Husqvarna FC350 4

2 of 2736

Vital MX member MotoMatt_928 53784 MotoMatt_928 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/53784/avatar/c50_Moto2_1520466229.jpg?1520465295 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MotoMatt-928,53784/all 08/13/16 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MotoMatt-928,53784/setup 4 167 4
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2016
Brand Husqvarna
Model Other
Engine Size 350
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics DeCal Works
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Streamline Industries
Brake Lever Streamline Industries
Seat Guts
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Rekluse
Ignition Other
Air Filter DT1
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other
Fork WP
Rear Shock WP
Suspension Mods MX-Tech
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Sprockets Other
Chain Pro Taper
Brakes Brembo
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Maxima
4 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

DEALS

The Latest