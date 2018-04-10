- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2016
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Model
|Other
|Engine Size
|350
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|DeCal Works
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Streamline Industries
|Brake Lever
|Streamline Industries
|Seat
|Guts
|Footpegs
|Raptor
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Rekluse
|Ignition
|Other
|Air Filter
|DT1
|Engine Mods
|Other
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|WP
|Rear Shock
|WP
|Suspension Mods
|MX-Tech
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Sprockets
|Other
|Chain
|Pro Taper
|Brakes
|Brembo
|Brake Pads
|Braking
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
swatdoc
10/4/2018 8:43 PM
Lookin good Matt!!
MotoMatt_928
10/4/2018 10:00 PM
Thanks John!!
ga_pike
10/4/2018 11:59 AM
I'm not normally a fan of black... but this bike is sweet looking. Nice job!!
MotoMatt_928
10/4/2018 2:14 PM
Thank you!!!