1980 Husqvarna CR390 - Resto-Racer 2
General Info
Parts
My Resto-Racer, no garage queen. Bike is just mean looking to me. Picked this up less than a year ago. It must have some history. Has a one-off handmade pipe, custom crafted aluminium swingarm later model tank. Bike is wicked. We raced the King of the Mountain Billy Liles Vintage Race Series this year and next race will be the AHRMA National this coming August 9th - 11th at Muddy Creek Raceway in Tennessee.
My Resto-Racer, no garage queen. Bike is just mean looking to me. Picked this up less than a year ago. It must have some history. Has a one-off handmade pipe, custom crafted aluminium swingarm later model tank. Bike is wicked. We raced the King of the Mountain Billy Liles Vintage Race Series this year and next race will be the AHRMA National this coming August 9th - 11th at Muddy Creek Raceway in Tennessee.
More Bike Checks
2022 tc125 casey cochran
keithsanderson
2018 Husqvarna TC250
Mattbraap519
2024 Husqvarna FC250
travishunt
1981 Husqvarna 430 XC
DoberKeet
2023 TC125 Heritage Edition
Moto728
190lb 1974 Husqvarna 250CR
Hump17
Jim Gianatsis' Husqvarna 250CR Fox Factory Development / Race Bike
jimgianatsis
My redone/restyled 2014 YZ 250
andygyz122-2
My CRF 450R Custom Race Bike Build!!
AGuhy746
View replies to: 1980 Husqvarna CR390 - Resto-Racer
Comments