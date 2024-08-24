Boyesen Boyesen

1980 Husqvarna CR390 - Resto-Racer 2

1 of 4570
(4 people)
shigs58
8/23/2024 5:01am
Bike of the Day 8/23/24
Bike of the Day 8/23/24
Model Year
1980
Brand
Husqvarna
Model
CR
Engine Size
Other
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Additional Info

My Resto-Racer, no garage queen.  Bike is just mean looking to me.  Picked this up less than a year ago.  It must have some history.  Has a one-off handmade pipe, custom crafted aluminium swingarm later model tank.  Bike is wicked.  We raced the King of the Mountain Billy Liles Vintage Race Series this year and next race will be the AHRMA National this coming August 9th - 11th at Muddy Creek Raceway in Tennessee.

shigs58
8/23/2024 5:01am
Broke80
Dude!!!!!! Such an awesome bike!! Looks like a torque monster....good job 🤘

