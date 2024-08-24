My Resto-Racer, no garage queen. Bike is just mean looking to me. Picked this up less than a year ago. It must have some history. Has a one-off handmade pipe, custom crafted aluminium swingarm later model tank. Bike is wicked. We raced the King of the Mountain Billy Liles Vintage Race Series this year and next race will be the AHRMA National this coming August 9th - 11th at Muddy Creek Raceway in Tennessee.