98 YZ250 next gen vintage racer 5

jeffro667
5/22/2024 5:02am
Bike of the Day 5/22/24
Bike of the Day 5/22/24
Bike of the Day 5/22/24
Bike of the Day 5/22/24
Model Year:
1998
Brand:
Yamaha
Model:
YZ
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Handlebar
Other
ODI McGrath bars
Grips
ODI
Clutch Lever
Other
Stock
Seat
Other
Enjoy gripper cover
Footpegs
Other
Oem YZF pegs
Rear Shock
Ohlins
Pro Tune valving
Tires
Dunlop
Mx34 front mx33 rear
Dunlops, in spite of the Bridgestone decals
Rims
Warp 9
Hubs
Warp 9
Sprockets
Sunstar
Chain
Sunstar
I bought this bike a year ago as a "ready to ride" vintage racer lol! Well, needless to say it wasn't, but now it's been gone through, and should be ready to rip this year! 

I bought this bike a year ago as a "ready to ride" vintage racer lol! Well, needless to say it wasn't, but now it's been gone through, and should be ready to rip this year! 
jeffro667
5/22/2024 5:02am
5 comments

View replies to: 98 YZ250 next gen vintage racer

avatar
Daveyboyd778
1 hour ago

I built that bike a couple years ago! Seems like someone changed a couple things, but it was a great machine when I sold it. 

