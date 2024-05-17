Slack jaw's 300 SX 2023
Bike of the Day 5/17/24
General Info
Additional Info
General Info
Model Year
Model Year
2023
Model Year:
Model Year
2023
Brand
KTM
Brand:
KTM
Model
SX
Model:
SX
Engine Size
Other
Engine Size:
Other
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Parts
Graphics
Other
Kutvek
Graphics: Other Kutvek
Plastic
Other
KTM
Plastic: Other KTM
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever
Other
OEM
Clutch Lever: Other OEM
Footpegs
Other
Pro Pegs
Footpegs: Other Pro Pegs
Exhaust
Other
HGS
Exhaust: Other HGS
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Excel
A60
Rims: Excel A60
Hubs
Talon
Hubs: Talon
Sprockets
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain
DID
ERT3
Chain: DID ERT3
Oils Lubes
Motorex
Oils Lubes: Motorex
Additional Info
Additional Info:
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.
More Bike Checks
22 KTM350sxf FE Replica
Yzf916
18 Photos
Updated: 03/12/2023
3
324
18 Photos
Updated: 21/07/2023
3
472
2022 KTM 125XC Two Smoke!
bigboar
18 Photos
Updated: 03/04/2024
4
493
2018 KTM 366 SX-F
Motocrossmatt
18 Photos
Updated: 27/06/2023
4
434
2
KTM 250SX Restoration
USAF309F
18 Photos
Updated: 06/03/2024
1
68
18 Photos
Updated: 10/06/2023
51
2025 KTM 150sx
JBoneMotorworks
18 Photos
Updated: 26/02/2024
18
1123
7
18 Photos
Updated: 23/02/2024
28
2801
13
18 Photos
Updated: 22/09/2023
1
95
18 Photos
Updated: 09/06/2023
9
808
4
18 Photos
Updated: 19/02/2024
18
1418
2
18 Photos
Updated: 13/06/2023
4
150