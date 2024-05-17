Boyesen Boyesen

Slack jaw's 300 SX 2023

1 of 4486
(5 people)
Slack jaw
5/17/2024 5:10am
Bike of the Day 5/17/24
Bike of the Day 5/17/24
300 1.jpg?VersionId=SYjQC3XXXRNGGi oa
300 2
300 3
Bike of the Day 5/17/24
Bike of the Day 5/17/24
Bike of the Day 5/17/24 300 1 300 2 300 3
Related:
Bike of the Day
General Info
Additional Info

General Info

Model Year
2023
Model Year:
2023
Brand
KTM
Brand:
KTM
Model
SX
Model:
SX
Engine Size
Other
Engine Size:
Other
Engine Type
2-Stroke
Engine Type:
2-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info

Parts

Graphics
Other
Kutvek
Graphics: Other Kutvek
Plastic
Other
KTM
Plastic: Other KTM
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Clutch Lever
Other
OEM
Clutch Lever: Other OEM
Footpegs
Other
Pro Pegs
Footpegs: Other Pro Pegs
Exhaust
Other
HGS
Exhaust: Other HGS
Air Filter
Twin Air
Air Filter: Twin Air
Tires
Dunlop
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Excel
A60
Rims: Excel A60
Hubs
Talon
Hubs: Talon
Sprockets
Renthal
Sprockets: Renthal
Chain
DID
ERT3
Chain: DID ERT3
Oils Lubes
Motorex
Oils Lubes: Motorex
Additional Info
Additional Info:
Slack jaw
5/17/2024 5:10am
1 of 4486
0 comments

More Bike Checks

The Shop

See All »