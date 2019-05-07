+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types

YZ125 project 2

1 of 2985

Vital MX member Mike_Frisk 58330 Mike_Frisk https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/58330/avatar/c50_Kurva_01_1505896265.jpg?1505895592 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mike-Frisk,58330/all 06/27/17 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Mike-Frisk,58330/setup 8 106 3
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2008
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Custom design Custom design
Plastic Other
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Wiseco
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Hubs Other
Chain Renthal
Brakes Nissin
Additional Info Bought in bad condition as a project build.
2 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest