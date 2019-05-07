- 1
- 0
- 0
- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
1 of 2985
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2008
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZ
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Custom design
|Custom design
|Plastic
|Other
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Seat
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Wiseco
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Hubs
|Other
|Chain
|Renthal
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Additional Info
|Bought in bad condition as a project build.
Harv379
7/5/2019 4:06 PM
Wow. That is some fine eye candy. I'd go out to ride it and get stuck looking at it all day and never get to the riding.
MattyVicious
7/5/2019 10:32 AM
Beautiful.