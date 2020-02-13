+ Add Your Bike
Model Year 2020
Brand Honda
Model CRF
Engine Size 250
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Other
Clutch Lever Ride Engineering
Brake Lever Ride Engineering
Seat Other
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Other
Exhaust Yoshimura
Clutch Wiseco
Piston Other
Cam Other
Ignition Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Factory Connection
Tires Dunlop
Rims Other
Hubs Other
Sprockets Other
Chain Renthal
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Other
Oils/Lubes PJ1
Additional Info Honda CRF 250R réplica Ken Roczen
