1992 Jeff Stanton 4
Bike of the Day 4/3/23
General Info
Additional Info
1992
1992
Honda
Honda
CR
CR
250
250
2-Stroke
2-Stroke
Parts
Graphics
UnboundedMX
Graphics: Other. Misc: UnboundedMX
Plastic
Plastic: Other
Handlebar
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
Grips: Renthal
Clutch Lever
Clutch Lever: Other
Seat
Seat: Other
Footpegs
Hrc
Footpegs: Other. Misc: Hrc
Shifter
Shifter: Other
Exhaust
Exhaust: Other
Clutch
Clutch: Other
Piston
Piston: ProX
Air Filter
Air Filter: Twin Air
Triple Clamps
Hrc clamps
Triple Clamps: Other. Misc: Hrc clamps
Suspension Mods
Suspension Mods: Race Tech
Tires
Tires: Dunlop
Rims
Rims: Warp 9
Hubs
Hubs: Other
Sprockets
Sprockets: Sunstar
Chain
Chain: DID
Brake Pads
Brake Pads: Galfer
Oils Lubes
Oils Lubes: Maxima
This bike has Hrc clamps, subframe, water pump guard, covers and chain guard.
This bike has Hrc clamps, subframe, water pump guard, covers and chain guard.
