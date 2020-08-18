+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

SLF Motion Husqvarna FC450

https://www.vitalmx.com/manage/spotlights Husqvarna FC450 - SLF Motion Edition Husqvarna FC450 - SLF Motion Edition Husqvarna FC450 - SLF Motion Edition Husqvarna FC450 - SLF Motion Edition Cycra plastics up front w/ 139 Designs graphics From the backside 139 Designs Graphics and CRM carbon tank CRM carbon tank / Racetech Titanium hardware Pro Circuit exhaust, Hinson clutch, Legacy MX carbon frame guards, Akropovic Ti pegs, Boyesen cooler, Works Chassis Labs mounts, and Racetech Titanium hardware Works Connection axle block kit and Dirt Trick sprocket ARC Levers...THE BEST! Pro Circuit exhaust with custom 139 Designs decal
Model Year 2019
Brand Husqvarna
Model Other
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Air Filter Twin Air
Fork WP
Rear Shock WP
Tires Dunlop
Rims D.I.D
Sprockets Other
Brakes Brembo
Brake Pads Braking
Brake Rotors Galfer
Additional Info Thanks to: SLF Motion, Stein&Fenton, Hall's Cycles, Works Chassis Labs, 139 Designs, Thrillseekers, AEO/REP Suspension, CRM Composites, Legacy Carbon, Trick Engineering, Hammerhead, Dirt Tricks, Warp9, Racetech Titanium, ARC, and my wife haha. PHOTO CRED to the infamous Justin Fowler (Springfield, IL)
1 comment
1 comment

