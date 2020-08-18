- 1
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2019
|Brand
|Husqvarna
|Model
|Other
|Engine Size
|450
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Hinson
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Fork
|WP
|Rear Shock
|WP
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|D.I.D
|Sprockets
|Other
|Brakes
|Brembo
|Brake Pads
|Braking
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Additional Info
|Thanks to: SLF Motion, Stein&Fenton, Hall's Cycles, Works Chassis Labs, 139 Designs, Thrillseekers, AEO/REP Suspension, CRM Composites, Legacy Carbon, Trick Engineering, Hammerhead, Dirt Tricks, Warp9, Racetech Titanium, ARC, and my wife haha. PHOTO CRED to the infamous Justin Fowler (Springfield, IL)
CraigCrashes
8/18/2020 11:10 AM