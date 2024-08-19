My bike
Bike of the Day 8/19/24
General Info
Additional Info
General Info
Model Year
Model Year
2024
Model Year:
Model Year
2024
Brand
Kawasaki
Brand:
Kawasaki
Model
KX
Model:
KX
Engine Size
250
Engine Size:
250
Engine Type
4-Stroke
Engine Type:
4-Stroke
Parts
Brand
Model
Additional info
Parts
Graphics
Factory Backing
Graphics: Factory Backing
Handlebar
Renthal
Handlebar: Renthal
Grips
ODI
Grips: ODI
Suspension Mods
Factory Connection
Suspension Mods: Factory Connection
Sprockets
JT
Sprockets: JT
Chain
DID
Chain: DID
Additional Info
Additional Info:
0 comments
To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.
More Bike Checks
Kawasaki KX125 1985
RaceService
18 Photos
Updated: 01/05/2024
32
2837
8
18 Photos
Updated: 04/01/2024
5
224
1
18 Photos
Updated: 11/03/2024
2
348
18 Photos
Updated: 17/07/2024
5
530
18 Photos
Updated: 01/01/2024
1
58
Kawasaki kx250f 2009 street legal
combotiago
18 Photos
Updated: 26/08/2023
2
95
18 Photos
Updated: 06/03/2024
26
2006 KAWASAKI KX 250 REVISED....
On The Box
18 Photos
Updated: 21/02/2024
14
2620
2006 Kawasaki KX 250
stephenmiller
18 Photos
Updated: 11/12/2023
1
86
1
18 Photos
Updated: 18/09/2023
52
1997 Carmichael tribute bike
Ryan_Overfield
18 Photos
Updated: 04/03/2024
4
73
1
18 Photos
Updated: 18/09/2023
1
103
1