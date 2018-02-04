2018 Vital MX Honda CRF450R Dream Bike - Yours to Win!

- 22
- 7,176
- 18
- Home
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- Store
2 of 2581
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2018
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CRF
|Engine Size
|450
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|180 Decals
|Plastic
|Polisport
|Handlebar
|Mika Metals
|Grips
|Other
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Other
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Wiseco
|Air Filter
|DT1
|Air Intake
|Boysesen
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Race Tech
|Suspension to be set-up for the winner.
|Suspension to be set-up for the winner.
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Other
|Chain
|RK
|Brake Pads
|Other
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Motorex
|Additional Info
|Enter to win this bike at VitalMXDreamBike.com