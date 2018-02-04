+ Add Your Bike
2018 Vital MX Honda CRF450R Dream Bike - Yours to Win!

Check out our 2018 Vital MX Dream Bike Honda CRF450R, which you can win by heading over to VitalMXDreamBike.com
Model Year 2018
Brand Honda
Model CRF
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics 180 Decals
Plastic Polisport
Handlebar Mika Metals
Grips Other
Clutch Lever Other
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Other
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter DT1
Air Intake Boysesen
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa
Suspension Mods Race Tech Suspension to be set-up for the winner. Suspension to be set-up for the winner.
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Other
Chain RK
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Motorex
Additional Info Enter to win this bike at VitalMXDreamBike.com
