+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

HONDA CR144 AS 1

4 of 3202

Vital MX member Kowald#111 80602 Kowald#111 /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kowald-111,80602/all 04/24/20 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Kowald-111,80602/setup
HONDA CR144 AS
HONDA CR144 AS HONDA CR144 AS HONDA CR144 AS HONDA CR144 AS HONDA CR144 AS HONDA CR144 AS HONDA CR144 AS HONDA CR144 AS HONDA CR144 AS HONDA CR144 AS HONDA CR144 AS HONDA CR144 AS HONDA CR144 AS HONDA CR144 AS HONDA CR144 AS
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2006
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 150
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Decals from Gigga Grafics Decals from Gigga Grafics
Plastic Acerbis Front Fender from Cycra Front Fender from Cycra
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Other Seat from Wolf Racing Seat from Wolf Racing
Footpegs Raptor
Shifter Other Shifter from Scar Shifter from Scar
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Hinson
Piston Vertex Big Bore Big Bore
Air Filter DT1
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Engine Mods Other Engine mods by Austria Suspension Engine mods by Austria Suspension
Triple Clamps Xtrig
Fork Ohlins
Rear Shock Ohlins
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other SM Pro SM Pro
Sprockets Talon
Chain Moose
Brakes Other
Brake Pads Other
Brake Rotors Motomaster
Oils/Lubes Other Oil and lubes from Nils Oil and lubes from Nils
1 comment
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest