2019 Kx450-100 HRS

|Graphics
|Other
|Camp Originals (PA local)
|Plastic
|Cycra
|Handlebar
|Mika Metals
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Guts
|Shifter
|Other
|Pro Circuit
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Rekluse
|Boyensen Cover and Water Pump
|Piston
|Other
|Cam
|Other
|Ignition
|Other
|Tokyo Mods Stock ECU remap
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Triple Clamps
|Ride Engineering
|Ride Engineering One Piece bar mount and poly cones
|Fork
|Showa
|Rear Shock
|Showa
|Ride Engineering Link
|Tires
|Pirelli
|Rims
|Other
|Dubyas on the way
|Sprockets
|Other
|14/53 gearing
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Nissin
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|Braking
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima
|Additional Info
|Bought new in 19 and after 3 years and 100 hours it has been my favorite bike I have owned. Just freshened it up with a piston and a new look. I have done my work and kept it looking sharp and performing well without losing reliability. Lots of WC and anodized little details, Pro Carbon tank and ignition cover, and even a custom made cross bar wrap. Waiting on wheels to deliver