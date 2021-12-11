+ Add Your Bike
2019 Kx450-100 HRS

2019 Kx450-100 HRS
Model Year 2019
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other Camp Originals (PA local) Camp Originals (PA local)
Plastic Cycra
Handlebar Mika Metals
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Guts
Shifter Other Pro Circuit Pro Circuit
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Rekluse Boyensen Cover and Water Pump Boyensen Cover and Water Pump
Piston Other
Cam Other
Ignition Other Tokyo Mods Stock ECU remap Tokyo Mods Stock ECU remap
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Ride Engineering Ride Engineering One Piece bar mount and poly cones Ride Engineering One Piece bar mount and poly cones
Fork Showa
Rear Shock Showa Ride Engineering Link Ride Engineering Link
Tires Pirelli
Rims Other Dubyas on the way Dubyas on the way
Sprockets Other 14/53 gearing 14/53 gearing
Chain DID
Brakes Nissin
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Braking
Oils/Lubes Maxima
Additional Info Bought new in 19 and after 3 years and 100 hours it has been my favorite bike I have owned. Just freshened it up with a piston and a new look. I have done my work and kept it looking sharp and performing well without losing reliability. Lots of WC and anodized little details, Pro Carbon tank and ignition cover, and even a custom made cross bar wrap. Waiting on wheels to deliver
