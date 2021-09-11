+ Add Your Bike
Boyesen

2020 YZ450F

1 of 3539

2020 YZ450F
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2020
Brand Yamaha
Model YZF
Engine Size 450
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever ARC
Brake Lever ARC
Seat Guts
Exhaust FMF
Air Filter Twin Air
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Pro Taper
Chain Pro Taper
Brake Pads EBC
Brake Rotors Galfer
Oils/Lubes Bel-Ray
