2020 YZ450F

|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2020
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Model
|YZF
|Engine Size
|450
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper
|Grips
|Pro Taper
|Clutch Lever
|ARC
|Brake Lever
|ARC
|Seat
|Guts
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Pro Taper
|Chain
|Pro Taper
|Brake Pads
|EBC
|Brake Rotors
|Galfer
|Oils/Lubes
|Bel-Ray