2016 YZ250

Model Year 2016
Brand Yamaha
Model YZ
Engine Size 250
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Fusion Graphix
Plastic Cycra
Handlebar Pro Taper
Grips Pro Taper
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Seat Guts
Exhaust Other
Piston Wiseco
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Loudmouth MX
Engine Mods Other
Fork Kayaba
Rear Shock Kayaba
Suspension Mods Factory Connection Srung and revalved, dlc coated lower tubes Srung and revalved, dlc coated lower tubes
Tires Michelin
Rims Other
Hubs Other
Brake Rotors Galfer
