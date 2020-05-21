2006 KLX110 Overhaul

- 1
- 313
- 1
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2006
|Brand
|Kawasaki
|Model
|KLX
|Engine Size
|110
|Engine Type
|4-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|UFO
Modified BIke to use new style
|Modified BIke to use new style
|Handlebar
|Other
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Magura
|Seat
|Other
BBR seat foam w/ Motoseat cover
|BBR seat foam w/ Motoseat cover
|Footpegs
|Two Brothers
|Shifter
|Other
Outlaw racing
|Outlaw racing
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Clutch
|Other
|Piston
|Other
TB Parts 143cc
|TB Parts 143cc
|Cam
|Other
TB parts
|TB parts
|Air Filter
|Uni
|Air Intake
|Other
|Engine Mods
|Other
TB parts
|TB parts
|Triple Clamps
|Other
Two Brothers
|Two Brothers
|Rear Shock
|Other
Works brand
|Works brand
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Other
stock powder coated
|stock powder coated
|Hubs
|Other
stock powder caoted
|stock powder caoted
|Sprockets
|Supersprox
|Chain
|Other
|Brakes
|Other
|Oils/Lubes
|Kawasaki
|Additional Info
|My goal was to build a pitbike to match my 125. I found a deal on facebook that was a good deal but it wasn't the newer style plastics. I still made it work. lots of cutting and welding but I am super happy with the end results!
MotoSavage
3/3/2020 1:17 PM
Fischer927
3/4/2020 5:19 AM