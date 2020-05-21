+ Add Your Bike
2006 KLX110 Overhaul 2

2006 KLX110 Overhaul
Parts going out for powder coat
Cut these tabs off to use weld above the shock So that I could use the new style back fender. tabs that I cut off the swing arm
Graphics proof
Homemade brackets to run newer style shrouds and to hold the UNI U style air filter in place.
installing graphics. Looking pretty good sitting next to the 125
Model Year 2006
Brand Kawasaki
Model KLX
Engine Size 110
Engine Type 4-Stroke
Graphics Other
Plastic UFO Modified BIke to use new style Modified BIke to use new style
Handlebar Other
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Magura
Seat Other BBR seat foam w/ Motoseat cover BBR seat foam w/ Motoseat cover
Footpegs Two Brothers
Shifter Other Outlaw racing Outlaw racing
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Clutch Other
Piston Other TB Parts 143cc TB Parts 143cc
Cam Other TB parts TB parts
Air Filter Uni
Air Intake Other
Engine Mods Other TB parts TB parts
Triple Clamps Other Two Brothers Two Brothers
Rear Shock Other Works brand Works brand
Tires Dunlop
Rims Other stock powder coated stock powder coated
Hubs Other stock powder caoted stock powder caoted
Sprockets Supersprox
Chain Other
Brakes Other
Oils/Lubes Kawasaki
Additional Info My goal was to build a pitbike to match my 125. I found a deal on facebook that was a good deal but it wasn't the newer style plastics. I still made it work. lots of cutting and welding but I am super happy with the end results!
