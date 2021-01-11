+ Add Your Bike
2004 cr125 with 2022 front end

General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2004
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Renthal
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Works Connection
Brake Lever Works Connection
Seat Other
Footpegs Other
Shifter Hammerhead
Exhaust Scalvini
Clutch Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Triple Clamps Other
Fork Showa
Suspension Mods Race Tech
Tires Pirelli
Rims Excel
Hubs Other
Sprockets Renthal
Chain DID
Oils/Lubes Maxima
