2004 cr125 with 2022 front end

- 1
- 238
- 0
- Bike Checks
- Photos
- Videos
- Product
- News
- Forum
- More ▾
1 of 3529
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|2004
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|Plastic
|Acerbis
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|ODI
|Clutch Lever
|Works Connection
|Brake Lever
|Works Connection
|Seat
|Other
|Footpegs
|Other
|Shifter
|Hammerhead
|Exhaust
|Scalvini
|Clutch
|Other
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Triple Clamps
|Other
|Fork
|Showa
|Suspension Mods
|Race Tech
|Tires
|Pirelli
|Rims
|Excel
|Hubs
|Other
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|DID
|Oils/Lubes
|Maxima