+ Add Your Bike
Bike Check Main All Years + All Brands + All Sizes + All Engine Types
Boyesen

2000 kx125

1 of 3295

Vital MX member Brandon814 72707 Brandon814 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/72707/avatar/c50_IMG_3427_1561138474.jpg?1561137706 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brandon814,72707/all 06/21/19 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Brandon814,72707/setup 1 1
2000 kx125
2000 kx125 2000 kx125 2000 kx125 2000 kx125 2000 kx125 2000 kx125 2000 kx125 2000 kx125 2000 kx125
Related:
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done
General Info Additional Info
Model Year 2000
Brand Kawasaki
Model KX
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other
Plastic Acerbis
Handlebar Other
Grips ODI
Clutch Lever Pro Taper
Brake Lever Pro Taper
Seat Other
Exhaust FMF
Clutch Other
Air Filter Twin Air
Air Intake Moto Tassinari
Triple Clamps Tag Metals
Fork Other
Rear Shock Other
Suspension Mods Race Tech
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Pro Taper
Brake Pads EBC
Oils/Lubes Other
0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

More Bike Checks

The Latest