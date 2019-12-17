+ Add Your Bike
1995 CR125 Honda of Troy

General Info Additional Info
Model Year 1995
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 125
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Parts Brand Model Additional info
Graphics Other EVO-MX UK EVO-MX UK
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Other
Brake Lever Magura
Seat Other EVO-MX UK EVO-MX UK
Footpegs Other
Exhaust Pro Circuit
Fork Ohlins
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Chain DID
Brakes Brembo
Oils/Lubes Bel-Ray
