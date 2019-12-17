- 3
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1995
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|125
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Other
|EVO-MX UK
|EVO-MX UK
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Other
|Brake Lever
|Magura
|Seat
|Other
|EVO-MX UK
|EVO-MX UK
|Footpegs
|Other
|Exhaust
|Pro Circuit
|Fork
|Ohlins
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Chain
|DID
|Brakes
|Brembo
|Oils/Lubes
|Bel-Ray
Premix4Life
12/17/2019 10:08 AM
spectacular build. Had a purple rimmed 95CR125 back in the day. Original owner John Schnieder then Chris Hunter. Super fun bike.