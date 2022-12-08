+ Add Your Bike
Tango’s 1987 Honda CR500

Bike of the Day 8/12/2022
Model Year 1987
Brand Honda
Model CR
Engine Size 500
Engine Type 2-Stroke
Graphics Factory Backing
Plastic UFO
Handlebar Renthal
Grips Renthal
Clutch Lever Magura
Footpegs IMS
Shifter IMS
Exhaust FMF
Piston ProX
Ignition Other MSV MSV
Air Filter Twin Air
Tires Dunlop
Rims Excel
Sprockets Renthal
Chain Renthal
Oils/Lubes Hondaline
