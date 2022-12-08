Tango’s 1987 Honda CR500

- 0
|General Info
|Additional Info
|Model Year
|1987
|Brand
|Honda
|Model
|CR
|Engine Size
|500
|Engine Type
|2-Stroke
|Parts
|Brand
|Model
|Additional info
|Graphics
|Factory Backing
|Plastic
|UFO
|Handlebar
|Renthal
|Grips
|Renthal
|Clutch Lever
|Magura
|Footpegs
|IMS
|Shifter
|IMS
|Exhaust
|FMF
|Piston
|ProX
|Ignition
|Other
|MSV
|MSV
|Air Filter
|Twin Air
|Tires
|Dunlop
|Rims
|Excel
|Sprockets
|Renthal
|Chain
|Renthal
|Oils/Lubes
|Hondaline