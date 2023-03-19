Deegan, Lawrence React | Detroit Drama Deegan, Lawrence React | Detroit Drama Vital MX Play Again PostRace Hunter Lawrence and Haiden Deegan offer up interesting perspectives of the drama that occurred at round ten of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross. Listen in as Lewis Phillips and Michael Lindsay dissect the on-track controversy. Credit: Vital MX Related: 2023 Monster Energy Supercross Detroit Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter LewisPhillips 3/19/2023 2:39pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.