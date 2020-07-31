Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes Husqvarna Husqvarna Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2021 Husqvarna FC 450

Views:
2021 Husqvarna FC 450
Bike Test: 2021 Husqvarna FC 450 Review

As with most years, the trickle down technology from the Rockstar Edition shows up in the 2021 FC 450 production bike.

For 2021, Husqvarna focused on dialing in its WP suspension package. All the FC bikes have a 10 mm shorter fork, and a new linkage out back to lower the bike 10 mm as well. When asked, the WP suspension techs explain that the goal of having a slightly lower bike overall is to help with staying planted in the corners, specifically mid-corner stability. They also explained that the new linkage is designed to keep the same shock characteristics as last years bike, just with 10 mm less travel.

Also, the 2021 FC 450's engine maps got updated, with the goal of having map one smooth and linear, and map two aggressive across the board. This is in contrast to last year's maps which some testers felt map one had stronger bottom-to-mid power, and map two had stronger mid-to-top power. For all the details on the 2021 Husqvarna FC line check out our First Look here

Specifications
Product Husqvarna FC 450
Model Year 2021
Engine Size 450cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Price $10,299
