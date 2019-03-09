2020 Kawasaki KX450

For 2020, the KX450 gets green numberplates (instead of the standard white) and new graphics. That's it. But we are not disappointed because of two very important facts: One, just last year, the 2019 was pretty much all new. Two, this year's KX250 was also heavily updated. Team Green isn't slacking in the least.

For a detailed look at what changed from the 2018 to 2019 KX450, check out this First Look. And for our first test of the 2019 KX450 take a look at this video. The main things to recap are an new frame and swing arm, an all-new engine design (new valve train, exhaust, e-start, new throttle body, etc.), new suspension (going back to a coil spring fork, new linkage, and internal changes to the shock), new ergos with slimmer bodywork and flatter seat.

Check out what Vital Tester Ryan Orr has to say about the 2020 KX450 and since he hadn't swung a leg over a 2019 but he's ridden the 2018, it is his first time riding the new generation of KX450.



