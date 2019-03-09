Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes Kawasaki Kawasaki Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2020 Kawasaki KX450

First Impression: 2020 Kawasaki KX450

More like Second Impression, because this is the same Kawasaki KX450 (minus BNGs) that we saw last year.

For 2020, the KX450 gets green numberplates (instead of the standard white) and new graphics. That's it. But we are not disappointed because of two very important facts: One, just last year, the 2019 was pretty much all new. Two, this year's KX250 was also heavily updated. Team Green isn't slacking in the least.

For a detailed look at what changed from the 2018 to 2019 KX450, check out this First Look. And for our first test of the 2019 KX450 take a look at this video. The main things to recap are an new frame and swing arm, an all-new engine design (new valve train, exhaust, e-start, new throttle body, etc.), new suspension (going back to a coil spring fork, new linkage, and internal changes to the shock), new ergos with slimmer bodywork and flatter seat.

Check out what Vital Tester Ryan Orr has to say about the 2020 KX450 and since he hadn't swung a leg over a 2019 but he's ridden the 2018, it is his first time riding the new generation of KX450. 

Nothing new for 2020, but all new motor for 2019.
We like this generation of ergos.

This generation of KX450 handles better than the 2018 and earlier models.

The power is beefy, but still very controllable.


Specifications
Product Kawasaki KX450
Model Year 2020
Engine Size 450cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 449cc
Bore x Stroke 96.0 x 62.1mm
Compression Ratio 12.5:1
Fuel System DFI® with 44mm Keihin throttle body
Ignition Digital CDI with electric start
Transmission 5-speed, return shift, with wet multi-disc manual clutch and hydraulic clutch actuation
Final Drive Chain
Suspension Front 49mm inverted telescopic coil-spring fork with 16-way compression damping and 16-way rebound damping/12.0 in
Suspension Rear Uni-Trak® gas charged shock with piggyback reservoir with dual-range (4 turns stepless high speed/19-way low-speed) compression damping, 38-way rebound damping and adjustable preload/12.1 in
Brakes Front Single semi-floating 270mm Braking® petal disc with dual-piston caliper
Brakes Rear Single 250mm Braking® petal disc with single-piston caliper
Tires Front 80/100-21
Tires Rear 120/80-19
Overall Length 86.0 in
Overall Width 32.7 in
Overall Height 50.2 in
Seat Height 37.6 in
Wheelbase 58.5 in
Ground Clearance 13.4 in
Rake/Trail
Fuel Capacity 1.64 gal
Curb Weight 232.3 lb without fuel / 242.4 lb**
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $9,299
More Info
