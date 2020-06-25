First Look: 2021 Husqvarna Motocross, Cross Country and E-Bikes

Vital MX: Following KTM's announcement of the myKTM App, it is no surprise that Husqvarna also has a tuning app that works with a connectivity unit that you can buy separately for its motocross models. Other than that, some changes to suspension internals, and BNGs, it is a quiet year for Husky.

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES PRESENTS 2021 MOTOCROSS, CROSS-COUNTRY AND E-MOBILITY RANGE

12 TRUE-PERFORMANCE MINIBIKES AND FULL-SIZE MOTOCROSS AND CROSS-COUNTRY MACHINES FOR SUPERIOR RIDING EXPERIENCES AND THE 2020 HUSQVARNA FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 12eDRIVE AND 16eDRIVE ELECTRIC BALANCE BIKES TO CONTINUE GROWING THE SPORT OF MOTORCYCLING

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of the new MY21 motocross range, highlighting nine true-performance minibikes and full-sized motorcycles, in addition to three cross-country machines that all deliver superior riding experiences. Featuring the latest technological advancements, all machines ensure uncompromised power-to-weight, leading ergonomics and aesthetics.

For 2021 Husqvarna Motorcycles has focused on further improving suspension performance and handling by adding new hardware to the WP XACT forks with AER technology including a new mid-valve damping system for increased rider comfort on landings, as well as reducing pressure peaks for consistent damping performance. Additionally, new low-friction linkage seals offer refined suspension response on the WP XACT shock.

Delivering minimal weight, ease of handling and the highest levels of performance, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ TC and TXi lineup features the latest 2-stroke technology with class-leading power and unrivaled attention-to-detail. Advanced ergonomics and modern bodywork combine to ensure all TC and TXi machines offer superior on-track comfort and control in all riding conditions.

Engineered to keep ahead of the field, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 4-stroke models feature compact and modern engines with internal shaft arrangements at the ideal center of gravity to notably benefit handling and maneuverability. At the top of the range, the powerful and smooth FC 450 engine has been enhanced with several new internal pieces as well as revised mapping to keep it running at the front of the pack. Modern electronics and launch control throughout the lineup ensure perfect acceleration. Accompanying the launch of the 2021 motocross range is the new Husqvarna Motorcycles app and Connectivity Unit, coming to the Technical Accessories lineup this summer. The app enables riders to adjust their FC’s engine mapping and gives recommendations for the optimum suspension setting. Additionally, it allows for precise customization and personalization, while improving overall rideability.

The latest motocross and cross-country lineup features all-new Swedish inspired graphics, giving Husqvarna Motorcycles’ latest TC/FC and TX/FX models a fresh and vibrant ‘three-color’ look.

TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS MY21

New Technical Accessory Husqvarna Motorcycles app and Connectivity Unit allows adjustment to engine mappings and gives suspension set-up recommendations on all FC models

New mid-valve damping system WP XACT forks with AER technology

New 10 mm shorter fork cartridges and outer tubes (TC/FC)

The WP XACT shock features new low-friction linkage seals

New seat cover texture

Striking new electric yellow and dark blue graphics

Progressive bodywork for optimal ergonomics

Chromium-molybdenum steel frame featuring precisely engineered flex characteristics

Innovative 2-piece composite subframe design

Interchangeable airbox cover on FC models for optimized airflow

CNC-machined triple clamps

MAGURA hydraulic clutch system offering perfect action in every condition

Brembo brake system and high-performance discs combining superior stopping power with great control and confidence (FC/TC)

MAGURA brake system is specifically tailored for cross-country riding and delivers a sensitive and modulated feel (FX/TX)

Traction and launch control with advanced settings (4-strokes)

Electric starter for easy starting when time is critical

Lightweight Li-ion 2.0 Ah battery

ProTaper handlebar

Progressive throttle mechanism and ODI grips allow for adjustable throttle progression and easy grip mounting

Laser engraved D.I.D. wheels

21” front and 18” rear wheels (TX/FX)

Gearboxes produced by Pankl Racing Systems

Guaranteeing the champions of tomorrow enjoy all the benefits of Husqvarna Motorcycles’ full-sized motocross models, the TC 85, TC 65, TC 50 and EE 5 ensure the highest levels of on-track performance. Prioritizing youth-specific ergonomics and user-friendly aesthetics, each model inspires confidence, which allows youngsters to focus on their riding while having fun.









FC 450

Engine

The SOHC cylinder head is incredibly compact and lightweight using a short profile with the camshaft located as close to the center of gravity as possible, significantly improving handling and agility. The lightweight valves are actuated via a rocker arm and feature timing specifically designed to deliver precise levels of torque and throttle response.

Mass centralization → advanced handling and reliability

Performance → incredible power and light weight

Cylinder head

The FC 450 features a compact and lightweight SOHC cylinder head. As a result of the compact design the camshaft is closer to the center of gravity, significantly improving handling. Additionally, short valve timing offers progressive bottom-end performance and responsiveness. The camshaft features an optimal cam surface and actuates four lightweight titanium valves. The diameter of the intake valves is 40 mm, with the exhaust valves being 33 mm in diameter. Low-friction DLC coating on the rocker arm and low-friction chain guides offer optimum efficiency and reliability.

Cylinder head → compact design

Camshaft → optimal cam surface

DLC coating and optimized chain guides → reduced friction

Cylinder and piston

The lightweight aluminum cylinder is an engineering masterpiece. It features a 95 mm bore and a CP bridge-box-type piston that weighs only 320 g. The compression ratio is 12.75:1 for an impressive peak output.

Lightweight aluminum cylinder → 95 mm bore

CP forged bridged-box-type piston → high performance, reduced oscillating masses

Crankshaft

The inertia produced by the crankshaft has been carefully calculated to deliver optimal traction and rideability from the powerful 450cc plant. The crankshaft is specifically positioned to harness the rotating mass in the ideal center of gravity, with the end result being a lightweight and agile handling feel. A plain big end bearing comprising of two force-fitted bearing shells that ensure maximum reliability and durability, while also guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.

Crankshaft position → ideal center of gravity, advanced handling

Plain big end bearing and force-fitted bearing shells → increased durability and service intervals

Crankcases

The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engine in the position that offers the best possible handling. Additionally, the position of the clutch shaft keeps the clutch above the oil level resulting in decreased friction and increased efficiency. High-pressure die-cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining reliability.

Design → optimized mass-centralization, increased efficiency

High pressure die-cast production process → thin walls for reduced weight, while maintaining strength

Gearbox

The lightweight 5-speed gearbox is produced by Pankl Racing Systems ensuring the highest level of durability and reliability. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and makes the lever tip in its original position even in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor selects a specific engine map tailored for each gear.

5-speed gearbox → smooth and precise shifting

Integrated gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

DDS clutch

The FC 450 features a DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. It integrates a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC-machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

DDS clutch → lighter, with better action and advanced durability

FC 350

Engine

The 350cc DOHC engine weighs in at only 27.2 kg (59.9 lbs) and has a maximum power output of 58 hp. The engine is specifically designed with performance, weight and mass centralization as key criteria. As a result, all shaft arrangements have been positioned to allow oscillating masses to occupy the ideal center of gravity while all parts are engineered to offer the best possible performance while adding the least possible weight.

Performance, weight, mass centralization → weight at just 27.2 kg (59.9 lbs)

Shaft arrangements → oscillating masses at ideal center of gravity

Cylinder head

The FC 350 features an advanced DOHC cylinder head layout meticulously engineered to deliver every fraction of performance. The internals feature polished camshafts and DLC coated finger followers, resulting in minimal friction and unsurpassed overall performance, allowing the engine to rev freely to 13,400 rpm.

Advanced layout → lightweight

Large titanium valves → 36.3 mm intake and 29.1 mm exhaust

Polished camshafts, finger followers with DLC coating → reduced friction, better performance

Cylinder and piston

An 88 mm bore and 57.5 mm stroke cylinder features a compression ratio of 14.0:1 and a large diameter yet lightweight forged bridged-box-type piston. As a result, the low oscillating mass delivers exceptional power, high revs and a very wide power band.

Lightweight 88 mm diameter piston → reduces oscillating masses

Forged bridged-box-type piston → high performance and reliability

Crankshaft

A top-quality crankshaft is at the heart of the high output, high-revving FC 350 engine. The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells to ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.

Plain big end bearing → increased durability and service intervals

Crankcases

The FC 350 features an engine design with mass-centralization and weight reduction as the main goals. All the major components have been positioned to achieve the best possible center of gravity. As a result, the motorcycle benefits from superb handling while ensuring a light and compact engine design. High-pressure die-cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in a thin wall thickness while retaining reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.

Crankcases → mass-centralization and weight reduction

High-pressure die-cast production process → thin walls for reduced weight while maintaining strength

Gearbox

Produced by Pankl Racing Systems, the compact 5-speed gearbox features a low-friction coating on the its fork that makes shifting smooth and precise. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and ensures easy operation in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor allows for specific engine maps in each gear.

Pankl 5-speed gearbox → smooth and precise shifting

Integrated gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

DS clutch

The FC 350 features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC-machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

DS clutch → lighter, with better action and advanced durability

FC 250

Engine

Engineered to ensure class-leading performance and handling characteristics, all major engine components and shaft arrangements are carefully positioned closer to the center of gravity to reduce the effects of rotational inertia. The 250cc 4-stroke engine is also light, tipping the scales at only 26.1 kg (57.5 lbs), but is also remarkably powerful.

Engine design → light and compact for optimized mass-centralization

Outstanding performance → peak power and 14,000 rpm rev-limit

Low friction → low overall drag

Cylinder head

Featuring finger followers treated in a Diamond-like Carbon (DLC) coating, the DOHC cylinder head is engineered for high-level performance. Large titanium valves - 32.5 mm intake and 26.5 mm exhaust – aid the motor to rev freely towards its 14,000-rpm limit, while maintaining smooth, efficient power throughout the rev-range.

Large titanium valves (32.5 mm intake, 26.5 mm exhaust) → optimal gas flow

Finger followers with DLC coating → low friction, better performance

Advanced exhaust camshaft timing → optimal power delivery

Cylinder and piston

The 78 mm bore cylinder houses a forged bridged-box-type piston made by CP. Both the cylinder and piston are professionally engineered from high strength aluminum resulting in outstanding performance and reliability. The compression ratio is 14.4:1.

Large 78 mm bore and large diameter valves → high-revving, quick response

Forged box-type piston → high performance and reliability

Crankshaft

The crankshaft is designed to offer the best possible performance while being placed in the perfect position to centralize oscillating masses for optimal handling. The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells, ensuring maximum reliability and durability and guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.

Plain big end bearing with force-fitted bearing shells → increased durability and service intervals

Crankcases

All Husqvarna motocross motors are designed with mass centralization and weight reduction as the main criteria. As a result, the crankcases are designed to house the internal components of the engine in the perfect position to achieve the ideal center of gravity while adding the least possible weight. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure die-cast production process. The result is thin wall thickness and exceptional reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.

Crankcases → light, compact and optimized for mass-centralization

High-pressure die-cast production → thin walls for reduced weight, while maintaining strength

Gearbox

Produced by Pankl Racing Systems, the 5-speed gearbox is designed to be extremely light and durable while featuring specific motocross specific ratios. The shifting fork has a low-friction coating for smooth shifting, while the gear lever is designed to prevent dirt build-up and ensure perfect gear selection in all conditions. An advanced gear sensor allows for specific engine maps delivering the best possible performance in each gear.

5-speed gearbox by Pankl Racing Systems → increased durability and optimal shifting

Integrated gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

DS clutch

The FC 250 features a (DS) Diaphragm Steel clutch. The clutch basket is engineered from a single-piece of CNC-machined steel that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs.

DS clutch → lighter with better action and advanced durability

TC 250

Engine

The TC 250 2-stroke engine is the best combination of unsurpassed power and lightweight construction. The simplicity and low maintenance cost of the 2-stroke motor has made it a favorite amongst motocross riders for generations. The TC 250 engine features the latest 2-stroke technology aimed at centralizing rotating masses and reducing vibration while delivering the highest level of performance in its class. Additionally, the new roller actuated throttle assembly delivers a smoother sensation when opening the throttle.

New roller actuated throttle assembly → smoother throttle motion and improved durability

Cylinder

The 66.4 mm bore cylinder features an innovative power valve system, which delivers a smooth and controlled power throughout the RPM range. The exhaust port features a machined finished for optimal function and performance. The power delivery can be further customized by simply changing between the two springs supplied. This changes the power delivery for different track conditions and according to rider preference.

Cylinder and power valve → smooth, customizable power delivery

Machined exhaust port → optimal function and performance

Engine casings

The TC 250 engine is developed with mass centralization as a pivotal design objective. Housing the shaft arrangements in the perfect position, the lightweight, die-cast engine casings help centralize oscillating masses and improve rideability.

Shaft arrangements → ideally positioned for mass centralization

Counter balancer shaft

The TC 250 features a laterally-mounted counter balancer shaft. Significantly reducing vibrations, this shaft offers a smooth and comfortable ride and reduced rider fatigue.

Counter balancer shaft → reduced vibration

Carburetor

The TC 250 features a 38 mm flat slide Mikuni TMX carburetor with an advanced setting for optimal performance. Providing a smooth and controllable power delivery, it also offers optimal performance over the entire RPM range.

38 mm Mikuni carburetor → advanced setting

Gearbox

The TC 250 features a 5-speed gearbox. Guaranteeing precise and easy shifting, the no-dirt shift lever also prevents the build-up of dirt in the toughest conditions.

5-speed gearbox → precise and easy shifting

No-dirt gear lever → prevents dirt build up

DDS clutch

The TC 250 features a DDS (Damped Diaphragm Steel) clutch. Using a diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design it allows for a much lighter clutch action. This design also allows for a damping system that increases traction and durability.

DDS clutch → light action, increased traction and reliability

TC 125

Engine

With an overall weight of just 17.2 kg (37.9 lbs), the TC 125 is at the pinnacle of performance in the competitive 125cc class. The lightweight engine is designed to provide more torque than current 125cc 2–stroke engines, making the TC 125 easier to ride for both beginners and seasoned professionals. The TC 125 engine is designed to centralize rotating mass for optimal operation with the chassis resulting in a light and agile handling feel. Additionally, the new roller actuated throttle assembly delivers a smoother sensation when opening the throttle.

New roller actuated throttle assembly → smoother throttle motion and improved durability

Pinnacle of performance → 17.2 kg (37.9 lbs)

Mass-centralization → significant benefits in handling and maneuverability

Cylinder and piston

The cylinder has a 54 mm bore. An innovative power valve design controls both the main exhaust and lateral exhaust ports. With a machined finish on the upper contour of the exhaust port, the system ensures accurate port timing while delivering unrivalled performance.

=>Optimized exhaust port → optimal performance and controllability

Crankshaft

Manufactured to be as light as possible, the crankshaft is balanced perfectly to reduce vibrations. The component is also positioned accordingly to ensure that the rotational mass created has very little effect on the handling of the motorcycle.

Lightweight crankshaft → reduced vibration

Crankcases

High-pressure die-cast production processes ensure low weight, thin wall thickness and optimum durability. The crankcase design also aids in a compact arrangement, positioning the shaft arrangements closer to the center of gravity for optimal handling. The Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze-finished crankcase covers as a modern-day salute to the 2-stroke legends of the past.

High-pressure die-cast production → light weight and optimum strength

Compact crank case design→ optimal center of gravity for advanced handling

Carburetor

The TC 125 features a 38 mm flat slide Mikuni TMX carburetor. The carburetor provides a smooth and controllable power delivery with optimal performance over the entire RPM range.

38 mm Mikuni carburetor → optimal power deliver, optimal performance

Gearbox

Manufactured exclusively for Husqvarna Motorcycles by Pankl Racing Systems, the motocross-specific 6-speed gearbox ensures the highest level of durability and reliability. The gear lever features an innovative tip design that prevents dirt build-up.

MX specific 6-speed gearbox → manufactured by Pankl Racing Systems

DS clutch

The TC 125 features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC-machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

DS clutch → lighter, with better modulation and advanced durability

FX 450

Engine

The SOHC cylinder head is incredibly compact and lightweight using a short profile with the camshaft located as close to the center of gravity as possible, significantly improving handling and agility. The lightweight valves are actuated via a rocker arm and feature timing specifically designed to deliver precise levels of torque and throttle response.

Mass centralization → advanced handling and reliability

Performance → incredible power and light weight

Cylinder head

The FX 450 features a compact and lightweight SOHC cylinder head. As a result of the compact design the camshaft is closer to the center of gravity, significantly improving handling. Additionally, short valve timing offers progressive bottom-end performance and responsiveness. The camshaft features an optimal cam surface and actuates four lightweight titanium valves. The diameter of the intake valves is 40 mm, with the exhaust valves being 33 mm in diameter. Low-friction DLC coating on the rocker arm and low-friction chain guides offer optimum efficiency and reliability.

Cylinder head → compact design

Camshaft → optimal cam surface

DLC coating and optimized chain guides → reduced friction

Cylinder and piston

The lightweight aluminum cylinder is an engineering masterpiece. It features a 95 mm bore and a CP bridge-box-type piston that weighs only 320 g. The compression ratio is 12.75:1 for an impressive peak output.

Lightweight aluminum cylinder → 95 mm bore

CP forged bridged-box-type piston → high performance, reduced oscillating masses

Crankshaft

The inertia produced by the crankshaft has been carefully calculated to deliver optimal traction and rideability from the powerful 450 cc plant. The crankshaft is specifically positioned to harness the rotating mass in the ideal center of gravity, with the end result being a lightweight and agile handling feel. A plain big end bearing comprising of two force-fitted bearing shells that ensure maximum reliability and durability, while also guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.

Crankshaft position → ideal center of gravity, advanced handling

Plain big end bearing and force-fitted bearing shells → increased durability and service intervals

Crankcases

The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engine in the position that offers the best possible handling. Additionally, the position of the clutch shaft keeps the clutch above the oil level resulting in decreased friction and increased efficiency. High-pressure die-cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining reliability.

Design → optimized mass-centralization, increased efficiency

High pressure die-cast production process → thin walls for reduced weight, while maintaining strength

Gearbox

The lightweight 5-speed gearbox is produced by Pankl Racing Systems ensuring the highest level of durability and reliability. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and makes the lever tip in its original position even in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor selects a specific engine map tailored for each gear.

5-speed gearbox → smooth and precise shifting

Integrated gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

DDS clutch

The FX 450 features a DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. It integrates a damping system for better traction and durability. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC-machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

DDS clutch → lighter, with better action and advanced durability

FX 350

Engine

The 350cc DOHC engine weighs in at only 27.2 (59.9 lbs) kg and has a maximum power output of 58 hp. The engine is specifically designed with performance, weight and mass centralization as key criteria. As a result, all shaft arrangements have been positioned to allow oscillating masses to occupy the ideal center of gravity while all parts are engineered to offer the best possible performance while adding the least possible weight.

Performance, weight, mass centralization → weight at just 59.9 lbs (27.2 kg)

Shaft arrangements → oscillating masses at ideal center of gravity

Cylinder head

The FX 350 features an advanced DOHC cylinder head layout meticulously engineered to deliver every fraction of performance. The internals feature polished camshafts and DLC coated finger followers, resulting in minimal friction and unsurpassed overall performance, allowing the engine to rev freely to 13,400 rpm.

Advanced layout → lightweight

Large titanium valves → 36.3 mm intake and 29.1 mm exhaust

Polished camshafts, finger followers with DLC coating → reduced friction, better performance

Cylinder and piston

An 88 mm bore and 57.5 mm stroke cylinder features a compression ratio of 14.0:1 and a large diameter yet lightweight forged bridged-box-type piston. As a result, the low oscillating mass delivers exceptional power, high revs and a very wide power band.

Lightweight 88 mm diameter piston → reduces oscillating masses

Forged bridged-box-type piston → high performance and reliability

Crankshaft

A top-quality crankshaft is at the heart of the high output, high-revving FX 350 engine. The plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells to ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 100 hours.

Plain big end bearing → increased durability and service intervals

Crankcases

The FX 350 features an engine design with mass-centralization and weight reduction as the main goals. All the major components have been positioned to achieve the best possible center of gravity. As a result, the motorcycle benefits from superb handling while ensuring a light and compact engine design. High-pressure die-cast production processes keep the overall weight to a minimum, resulting in a thin wall thickness while retaining reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.

Crankcases → mass-centralization and weight reduction

High-pressure die-cast production process → thin walls for reduced weight while maintaining strength

Gearbox

Produced by Pankl Racing Systems, the compact 6-speed gearbox features a low-friction coating on the its fork that makes shifting smooth and precise. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and ensures easy operation in the toughest conditions. An advanced gear sensor allows for specific engine maps in each gear.

Pankl 6-speed gearbox → smooth and precise shifting

Integrated gear sensor → specific engine maps for each gear

DS clutch

The FX 350 features a DS (Diaphragm Steel) clutch. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs. The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC-machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine.

DS clutch → lighter, with better action and advanced durability

TX 300i

Engine

The TX 300i features an advanced electronic fuel injection system. This comprises of a set of fuel injectors positioned at the transfer ports which deliver the ideal amount of fuel into the engine for every condition. This not only reduces fuel consumption and emissions but also delivers a clean & smoother power delivery giving the loved 2-stroke the edge.

Cylinder

The compact cylinder features a 72 mm bore and refined port timings and the aid of a sophisticated power valve providing smooth and controllable power characteristics. With the addition of EFI, the cylinder features two lateral domes which hold the fuel injectors that supply fuel to the rear transfer ports. The downstream injection guarantees excellent atomization of the fuel with the upstreaming air, minimizing the loss of unburnt fuel and resulting in less emissions, a more efficient combustion and reduced fuel consumption. A small tube in the back of the cylinder is connected with an intake pressure sensor, which supplies pressure data to the control unit.

Cylinder & power valve → smooth, customizable power delivery

Machined exhaust port → optimal function & performance

Fuel injection → optimal function & performance

Engine Casings

The TX 300i engine is developed with mass centralization as a pivotal design objective. Housing the shaft arrangements in the perfect position, the lightweight, diecast engine casings help centralize oscillating masses and improve rideability.

Shaft arrangements → ideally positioned for mass centralization

Counter Balancer Shaft

The TX 300i features a laterally-mounted counter balancer shaft. Significantly reducing vibrations, this shaft offers a smooth and comfortable ride and reduced rider fatigue.

Counter balancer shaft → reduced vibration

Throttle Body

The electronic fuel injected engine is fitted with a redesigned 39 mm throttle body made by Dell`Orto. The airflow is regulated by a butterfly connected with a twin-cable throttle cam, which is operated by the handlebar throttle assembly. A throttle position sensor provides airflow data to the control unit. Oil supplied by the electronically controlled oil pump via an oil intake tube is mixed with the incoming air to lubricate the moving engine parts.

39 mm Dell`Orto throttle body → optimal engine performance

Engine Management System

The Keihin EMS features an electronic control unit (ECU) which is responsible for a number of functions. The unit determines the ignition timing, the amount of fuel & oil injected and additionally receives information from the throttle position sensor, ambient air & intake pressure sensors as well as crankcase pressure and water temperature sensors to adapt values and make corrections for automatic temperature and altitude compensation. This means there is no need to change carburetor jetting as in the past.

2-stroke EMS → modern engine management eliminating the need for jetting changes

Gearbox

The TX 300i features a 6-speed gearbox. Guaranteeing precise and easy shifting, the no-dirt shift lever also prevents the build-up of dirt in the toughest conditions.

6-speed gearbox → precise & easy shifting

No-dirt gear lever → prevents dirt build up

DDS Clutch

The TX 300i features a DDS (Damped Diaphragm Steel) clutch. Using a diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design it allows for a much lighter clutch action. This design also allows for a damping system that increases traction and durability.

DDS clutch → light action, increased traction & reliability









TC 85

Setting the bar in the ultra-competitive 85 cc class, the TC 85 features much of the same technology found in the successful full-size Husqvarna motocross line-up. With a chromium molybdenum steel frame and state of the art WP suspension, young mini riders can focus on performance with total confidence. Featuring an engine that delivers a broad and controllable power delivery the TC 85 offers top-level performance and durability for the stars of tomorrow.

Frame

The professionally crafted chromium molybdenum steel frame is constructed using hydro formed tubes joined by precision robot welding to ensure the highest level of consistent quality.

The frame employs a geometry aimed at tailoring flex characteristics for optimal handling and comfort. Together with the laterally-mounted cylinder head mountings the result is advanced torsional rigidity and longitudinal stiffness. This allows the frame to move in harmony with the suspension soaking up big hits while delivering optimal agility and high-speed stability.

Additionally, the frame is fitted with “no dirt” footrests that prevent the build-up of dirt collected through deep ruts and muddy terrain. The simple but effective self-cleaning system ensures the footrests return to their original position providing complete control in all conditions.

The frame is finished off in a highly durable blue powder coating with standard frame protectors.

Hydro formed and robot welded → highest level of consistent quality

Advanced flex characteristics → optimal torsional rigidity and longitudinal stiffness

“No dirt” footrests → complete control in all conditions

Subframe

Made from lightweight aluminum, the subframe features a short and compact profile contributing to mass centralization and the overall light weight.

Swingarm

Manufactured using a gravity die-cast production process, the one-piece aluminum swingarm offers exceptional strength at the lowest possible weight. For easy maintenance, the chain adjustment markings are visible from above, making adjustment simple.

WP suspension

Mirroring the latest technology found in the Husqvarna full-size motocross range, the TC 85 features the latest WP suspension technology.

Up front, the WP XACT fork with AER technology consists of a 43 mm split fork design using a capsuled air spring in the left leg and the trusted oil damping system in the right leg. The components offer optimal suspension performance with 280 mm total wheel travel.

Additionally, adjustment is made simple thanks to the single air pressure valve and supplied air pump for preload and easy access clickers for compression and rebound.

WP XACT43 with AER technology → optimal performance and light weight

280 mm front wheel travel

Simple adjustment → single air chamber and supplied pump, easy access clickers

On the rear, a specific version of the WP XACT PDS shock absorber is fitted to the TC 85. PDS meaning “Progressive Damping System” allows the rear end to stay stable over smaller bumps or rough terrain while also soaking up bigger hits with ease.

The WP XACT PDS is fully adjustable for preload, compression and rebound. Wheel travel is 305 mm in total.

WP XACT PDS → advanced damping under all loads

305 mm rear wheel travel

Fully adjustable preload, compression and rebound damping

Handlebar, grips, throttle

The TC 85 features a lightweight and strong tapered aluminum handlebar that is fitted with an advanced throttle assembly for easy free play adjustment.

Additionally, the TC 85 is fitted with ODI lock on grips as standard. The system includes a vulcanized grip on the right side while the lock-on grip on the left does not require glue or wire for mounting.

Bodywork/seat

The TC 85 features progressive bodywork which precisely fits the proportions of an 85 cc rider. The contact points and feeling allow the younger riders to feel the similar control and comfort found on the larger models.

The ergonomics instill confidence while leaving room for free and unrestricted movement thanks to the broad and flat seat and one-piece airbox covers. A new high-grip seat cover delivers superior comfort and control in all conditions.

Cooling

The radiators are designed using CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) to ensure the ideal passage of air through the cooling fins. Combined with an advanced routing of the coolant circuit, the system ensures optimum engine temperature for the highest performance in varying conditions.

The radiator protectors not only serve as protection from flying rocks and debris but also serve as a brace diverting energy around the radiators in the event of an impact.

Airbox

The airbox is designed to offer the best possible performance with the highest level of filter protection. The air filter is easily accessed, without tools, by removing the left side panel. Easy maintenance is guaranteed by the Twin Air filter and filter cage design that features a simple fail-proof mounting system for safe and accurate filter installation.

Wheels and tires

Black aluminum rims and CNC-machined hubs are fitted with MAXXIS tires that deliver outstanding performance on a wide variety of terrain. The pattern design and rubber compound offer exceptional straight-line stability and excellent traction and predictability.

Black wheels and CNC-machined hubs → low unsprung weight and great stability

MAXXIS tires → exceptional straight-line stability and excellent traction and predictability

Brakes

New floating brake calipers from Formula, with a 240 mm wave disc up front and 220 mm wave disc at the rear provide improved brake feel and consistent brake pad wear to ensure confident braking in any riding condition.

Additionally, a new clutch and brake assembly reduces wear and ensures maximum reliability and durability.

New brake calipers, clutch and brake assemblies from Formula → superior stopping power and improved reliability

Exhaust

The exhaust system is perfectly tailored to the engine’s power characteristics, contributing to the outstanding performance and all-round rideability.

The header pipe is made in a three-dimensional stamping process. Once the components are shaped, they are robot welded to ensure the highest level of quality and durability.

Engine

The TC 85 engine uses the latest technology to deliver unrivalled performance and rideability in the ultra-competitive 85 cc class.

Key to the engine is a power valve, which allows the power delivery to be tailored simply and effectively. Additionally, the new roller actuated throttle assembly delivers a smoother sensation when opening the throttle.

New roller actuated throttle assembly → smoother throttle motion and improved durability

Latest in 2-stroke technology

Cylinder and piston

The cylinder is designed around the power valve system. The system controls both the exhaust valve and the sub exhaust port for optimal power, torque and controllability. As a result, the TC 85 delivers class-leading mid-range performance reducing the need to use the clutch in loamy or sandy conditions.

An adjuster screw allows the opening time of the power valve to be adjusted to suit rider preference and track conditions. By changing between different power valve springs - available in the Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories catalogue - the rate at which the power valve opens can be further tailored.

Crankshaft

The lightweight crankshaft features optimal balancing for minimal vibration and the precisely tailored rotational inertia of the crankshaft improves torque and rideability.

Crankcases

The crankcases are manufactured using a high-pressure die-cast production process that keeps wall thickness to a minimum while retaining strength and durability. The design of the cases is compact and aims at positioning the shaft arrangements as close as possible to the center of gravity for optimal handling.

Gearbox

The TC 85 features a lightweight gearbox with motocross-specific ratios and the progressive shifting action allows the rider to select the next gear with confidence. Additionally, similar to the footrest design, a self-cleaning gear selector prevents the build-up of dirt ensuring complete control in all conditions.

Clutch

The TC 85 features a compact and durable diaphragm spring clutch. The clutch is actuated via a Formula hydraulic system meaning that play is always adjusted, and the clutch point remains the same under different conditions and over time.

TC 65

The TC 65 will be the first time many young riders experience a full race motorcycle featuring a manual clutch and gearbox. The performance as well as manual gearbox of the TC 65 bring it as close to the full-size motocross machine as possible. The TC 65 features the same level of quality as found on the larger motocross range with premium components fitted as standard.

Engine

Featuring the latest in 2-stroke technology, the TC 65 is highly competitive in the 65 cc class. Apart from using the lightest and most durable materials, the engine features a pressure controlled exhaust valve that delivers top-level performance. Additionally, the engine features a manual 6-speed transmission and hydraulic clutch allowing the rider to have full control of the power delivery.

Cylinder

The high-performance cylinder is made from lightweight and durable aluminum. Incorporating a pressure controlled exhaust valve (PCEV) the cylinder provides unrivalled performance within the highly competitive 65 cc class.

Frame

The high-strength chromoly steel frame integrates carefully calculated parameters of longitudinal flex and torsional rigidity to benefit handling and suspension functionality. It guarantees easy handling and precise cornering, along with outstanding stability. The subframe is fitted to the frame with four screws and is made of lightweight aluminum.

Bodywork

The progressive bodywork is scaled down to precisely fit the proportions of a 65 cc rider. The contact points and feeling allow the younger riders to feel the similar control and comfort found on the larger models.

The ergonomics instill confidence while leaving room for free and unrestricted movement thanks to the broad and flat seat and one-piece airbox covers.

Swingarm

Made from lightweight cast aluminum, the hollow swingarm is designed using sophisticated simulation data and calculated to have the optimal rigidity while using minimal wall thickness. As a result, the swingarm features the ideal rigidity at the least possible weight.

Radiators

An intelligent cooling circuit with integrated crankcase cooling and two radiators ensures heat dissipation. The result is constant temperature balance for consistent high performance.

WP XACT front suspension

Featuring the latest in suspension technology, the TC 65 is fitted with WP XACT forks with AER technology. Besides being very lightweight, the 35 mm USD forks feature exceptional damping and comfort characteristics that allow riders to perform with complete confidence. New, thinner outer tube diameters offer refined rigidity and reduced weight for optimal performance and rider comfort. With 215 mm of wheel travel, the air unit in the left fork leg can be adjusted easily with the use of an air pump for rider preference, weight or track conditions.

WP XACT rear suspension

Linked directly to the swingarm, the WP XACT PDS monoshock is matched perfectly to the front forks for the perfect balance and damping characteristics.

Additionally, the rear shock offers 270 mm of suspension travel and is fully adjustable allowing it to be tailored to rider preferences or track conditions.

Handlebars

The new tapered NEKEN handlebar is made of high-quality aluminum alloy ensuring top stability and safety. Its diameter shrinks from central 28 mm area to 22 mm in the bends and the handhold area. Here a lock-on ODI grip is mounted on the left side while a vulcanized ODI grip is mounted on the right-side throttle assembly.

Additionally, the specific handlebar bend is created to offer the best ergonomic position. A new crash pad on the handlebar protects the rider from rough contact.

Clutch

The reliable and light hydraulic clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in every condition. With the play being constantly adjusted, the pressure point and function of the clutch remain identical in cold or hot conditions, as well as over time.

Wheels

Mirroring the full-size motocross range, the TC 65 uses lightweight, black anodized, aluminum rims that provide the highest strength and reliability. The standard MAXXIS tires offer progressive grip on a variety of different terrains.

Brakes

Featuring the same level of technology offered on the full-size motocross range, the TC 65 is fitted with hydraulic brake calipers and large waved front (198 mm) and rear (160 mm) brake discs. The system ensures advanced brake feeling and stopping performance in all conditions.

TC 50

Modelled after the full-size motocross models, the TC 50 features the same striking looks and ergonomic feel in a reduced size to suite the future stars of tomorrow. The similarities between the TC 50 and the larger motocross range do not end there, a superior level of quality and attention to detail are incorporated into the TC 50 making it the most premium 50 cc motocross model available. Top level performance is critical in the very competitive 50 cc class and as a result the TC 50 is built around an advanced steel frame which houses the most powerful engine in its class and leading components such as the 35 mm WP XACT fork.

Engine

The modern and compact engine features the latest in 2-stroke technology, offering class-leading performance and rideability. By using a 3-shaft design, the crankshaft is positioned near the center of gravity, which not only benefits mass centralization but also creates the ideal intake angle into the reed valve for top-level performance. Additionally, the engine is fitted with an automatic centrifugal clutch that reduces riding complexity for younger riders.

Exhaust

The exhaust is designed to specifically match the character of the TC 50 engine and is manufactured using a three-dimensional stamping process. Once the components are shaped, they are robot welded to ensure high levels of quality and durability.

Clutch

A key feature of the TC 50 is the automatic centrifugal clutch. This allows youngsters to ride without the complexity of operating a manual clutch and gearbox. The multi-disc clutch delivers a precise and predictable power delivery across the RPM range. Furthermore, it can easily be set to suit rider preferences or track conditions without the use of any special tools.

Power reduction kit

For absolute beginners the engine power can be reduced to a moderate 5.5 hp using a kit from Husqvarna Motorcycles Technical Accessories.

Bodywork

The progressive bodywork is scaled down to precisely fit the proportions of younger riders. The contact points and feeling allow the riders to feel the perfect control and comfort found on the larger models.

The ergonomics instill confidence while leaving room for free and unrestricted movement thanks to the broad and flat seat and one-piece airbox covers.

Frame

The high-strength chromium molybdenum steel frame integrates carefully calculated parameters of longitudinal flex and torsional rigidity to benefit handling and suspension functionality. It guarantees easy handling and precise cornering, along with outstanding stability.

Swingarm

Made from lightweight cast aluminum, the new hollow swingarm is designed using sophisticated simulation data and calculated to improve rigidity while using minimal wall thickness. As a result, the swingarm features the ideal rigidity at the least possible weight.

WP XACT front suspension

Featuring the latest in suspension technology, the TC 50 is fitted with a set of WP XACT forks with AER technology. Besides being very light weight, the 35 mm USD forks feature exceptional damping and comfort characteristics, allowing the rider to push the limit with complete confidence. New, thinner outer tube diameters offer refined rigidity and reduced weight for optimal performance and rider comfort. With 205 mm of wheel travel, the air unit in the left fork leg can be easily adjusted with the use of an air pump for rider preference, weight or track conditions.

WP XACT rear suspension

Linked directly to the swingarm, the WP XACT PDS monoshock features an updated setting that is matched perfectly to the front forks for the perfect balance and damping characteristics. Additionally, the rear shock offers 185 mm of suspension travel and is fully adjustable allowing it to be tailored to rider preferences or track conditions.

Brakes

Featuring the same level of technology offered on the full-size motocross range, the TC 50 is fitted with hydraulic brake calipers and waved front and rear brake discs. The system ensures advanced brake feeling and stopping performance in all conditions.

Wheels

Mirroring the full-size motocross range, the TC 50 uses lightweight, black anodized, aluminum rims providing the highest strength and reliability. The standard MAXXIS tires provide progressive grip on a variety of different terrains.

Radiator

The TC 50 features a liquid cooling system for the cylinder and crankcases. The large radiators work together with the spoilers to channel air through the cooling fins, efficiently ensuring sufficient cooling in all conditions.

Handlebars

The new tapered NEKEN handlebar is made of high-quality aluminum alloy ensuring top stability and safety. Its diameter shrinks from central 28 mm area to 22 mm in the bends to cylindrical ends of 18 mm in the handhold area. Here a thinner lock-on ODI grip is mounted on the left side while a vulcanized ODI grip is mounted on the right-side throttle assembly. The thinner diameter is a major benefit for youth riders to better grasp while riding increasing control and drastically reducing fatigue. Additionally, a new crash pad on the handlebar protects the rider from rough contact.





EE 5

HUSQVARNA FACTORY REPLICA 12eDRIVE

The HUSQVARNA FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 12eDRIVE is the perfect choice for little rippers with little or no experience on a balance bike. Your child should have an inseam of 14” or more to adequately touch the ground with a slight bend in the knees for optimum sizing. Your child can learn to push, balance, and coast in the Non-Powered mode. Graduate them to the powered mode (the holy grail of fun) as they show proficient use and understanding of the brake and the ability to coast and brake while standing. Start them with a speed similar to what they can push the non-powered version at, and they learn the use of the twist throttle, and a long coast turn into a constant use of throttle and giggles. As they continue to develop skills, the medium speed of the STACYC 12eDRIVE allows for an exceptional amount of fun outdoors, getting thousands of hours of hand-eye coordination, balance, and outdoor exercise.

Perfect for 3-5 year old rippers under 75lbs, with 14-20” inseam

PURPOSE BUILT

12” Composite wheels with pneumatic tires

Seat height: 13”

Weight: 17 lbs. with battery

Frame: Aluminum tig welded

Fork: Steel, BMX style

PROPRIETARY DRIVE SYSTEM

Power selection modes: > Low/Training mode ~ 5 MPH > Med/Transitional Mode ~ 7 MPH > High/Advanced Mode ~ 9 MPH

Thermal protection for motor and controller

BMX chain and freewheel

INDUSTRIAL GRADE LITHIUM-ION BATTERY AND CHARGER

Quick disconnect/connect battery

20Vmax voltage (18Vnom) 2Ah > 30-60 minute run time

30-60 minute charge time





HUSQVARNA FACTORY REPLICA 16eDRIVE

The Brushless HUSQVARNA FACTORY REPLICA 16eDRIVE comes stock with our new High-Output Brushless Motor right out of the box. Our new upgraded motor packs a punch with additional low- end power and torque allowing for more aggressive riding on more varied terrain.

The HUSQVARNA FACTORY REPLICA STACYC 16eDRIVE is the perfect choice for little rippers with some experience on a balance bike and are a little taller and/or more familiar with riding STACYC Stability Cycles and need a larger platform. Your child should have an inseam of 18” or more to adequately touch the ground with a slight bend in the knees for optimum sizing. Your child can learn to push, balance, and coast in the Non-Powered mode. Graduate them to the powered mode (the holy grail of fun) as they show proficient use and understanding of the brake and the ability to coast and brake while standing. Start them with a speed similar to what they can push the non-powered version at, and they learn the use of the twist throttle, and a long coast turn into a constant use of throttle and giggles. As they continue to develop skills, the medium speed of the STACYC 16eDRIVE allows for an exceptional amount of fun outdoors, getting thousands of hours of hand-eye coordination, balance, and outdoor exercise.

PURPOSE BUILT

16” Composite wheels with pneumatic tires

Seat height: 17”

Weight: 20 lbs. with battery

Frame: Aluminum tig welded

Fork: Steel, BMX style

PROPRIETARY DRIVE SYSTEM

New high-output brushless motor Power selection modes:

Low/Training mode ~ 5 MPH > Med/Transitional Mode ~ 7.5 MPH > High/Advanced Mode ~ 13 MPH

Thermal protection for motor and controller

BMX chain and freewheel

INDUSTRIAL GRADE LITHIUM-ION BATTERY AND CHARGER

Quick disconnect/connect battery

20Vmax voltage (18Vnom) > 4Ah > 30-60 minute run time

45-60 minute charge time







