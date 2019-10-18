2020 KTM 350 SX-F

For 2020, the KTM 350 SX-F received the same changes that its bigger and smaller siblings received as well - updated suspension settings with a few new parts in the fork and a vented air box cover. Neither of these changes made the bike wholly different that the 2019 bike, but we did notice a bit more initial movement in the fork and a bit more bark from the motor as well, especially in map 2. If you've never ridden a KTM or Husqvarna 350, it is probably different that you think. To say that it is just big bore 250 or the perfect vet bike (like many have) is just plain wrong. The way the 350 SX-F makes its power is very similar to the KTM 250 SX-F, but just way more across the board. It still has a smooth, linear pull through the bottom to mid, and it really comes alive and screams from mid to top. It is more of a revver than the 450, yet has less torque. But it has more torque (and top-end) than the 250. Big-bores tend to add torque-feeling to a 250F, yet they can sort of slow down the free-reving character of the motor. The 350 SX-F doesn't have that power character at all. It is still incredibly responsive, quick-revving and aggressive, while having a nice balance of power between a 450 and 250. Who should consider the KTM 350 SX-F? Vet guys that are still racing and want to have a blast on a dirt bike. This is not a lazy man's machine - it still needs to be ridden with a certain level of aggression, but you can get away with a lot more than on a 250F.