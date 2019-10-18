Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes KTM KTM Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2020 KTM 350 SX-F

First Impression: 2020 KTM 350 SX-F

We guess the middle child really is the wild one. The 2020 KTM 350 SX-F is a blast to ride.

For 2020, the KTM 350 SX-F received the same changes that its bigger and smaller siblings received as well - updated suspension settings with a few new parts in the fork and a vented air box cover. Neither of these changes made the bike wholly different that the 2019 bike, but we did notice a bit more initial movement in the fork and a bit more bark from the motor as well, especially in map 2. If you've never ridden a KTM or Husqvarna 350, it is probably different that you think. To say that it is just big bore 250 or the perfect vet bike (like many have) is just plain wrong. The way the 350 SX-F makes its power is very similar to the KTM 250 SX-F, but just way more across the board. It still has a smooth, linear pull through the bottom to mid, and it really comes alive and screams from mid to top. It is more of a revver than the 450, yet has less torque. But it has more torque (and top-end) than the 250. Big-bores tend to add torque-feeling to a 250F, yet they can sort of slow down the free-reving character of the motor. The 350 SX-F doesn't have that power character at all. It is still incredibly responsive, quick-revving and aggressive, while having a nice balance of power between a 450 and 250. Who should consider the KTM 350 SX-F? Vet guys that are still racing and want to have a blast on a dirt bike. This is not a lazy man's machine - it still needs to be ridden with a certain level of aggression, but you can get away with a lot more than on a 250F. 

Specifications
Product KTM 350 SX-F
Model Year 2020
Engine Size 350cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement 349.7 cc
Bore x Stroke 88 / 57.5 mm
Compression Ratio 14.2:1
Fuel System Keihin EFI, 44 mm Throttle Body
Ignition Keihin EMS
Transmission 5 Gears
Final Drive 14:50
Suspension Front WP XACT USD Fork, Ø 48 mm
Suspension Rear WP XACT Monoshock with Linkage
Brakes Front Disc Brake 260 mm
Brakes Rear 220 mm
Tires Front 80/100-21” Dunlop MX3S
Tires Rear 110/90-19” Dunlop MX3S
Overall Length N/A
Overall Width N/A
Overall Height N/A
Seat Height 950 mm / 37.4 in
Wheelbase 1,485 mm ± 10 mm / 58.5 ± 0.4 in
Ground Clearance 370 mm / 14.6 in
Rake/Trail N/A
Fuel Capacity 7 L / 1.85 gal
Curb Weight 99.5 kg / 219.4 lbs (without fuel)
Features
Miscellaneous
Price $9,799
