Recently we got our hands on the 2020 Honda CRF450R and took a day at Milestone MX to give it a test ride. Renovations to the CRF450R included major updates to the mapping, suspension updates as well as the new addition of three levels of traction control for the 2020 model. Steve Boniface covers his first impression and Jason Abbott from American Honda gives us a rundown of the new features of the 2020 model. For the full list of 2020 changes, check out the First Look here.



