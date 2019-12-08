Product Main Motocross / Dirt Bikes Honda Honda Motocross / Dirt Bikes

2020 Honda CRF450R

First Impression: 2020 Honda CRF450R

Recently we got our hands on the 2020 Honda CRF450R and took a day at Milestone MX to give it a test ride. Renovations to the CRF450R included major updates to the mapping, suspension updates as well as the new addition of three levels of traction control for the 2020 model. Steve Boniface covers his first impression and Jason Abbott from American Honda gives us a rundown of the new features of the 2020 model. For the full list of 2020 changes, check out the First Look here.


Specifications
Product Honda CRF450R
Model Year 2020
Engine Size 450cc
Engine Type Four-Stroke
Engine Displacement Unicam® OHC, four-valve; 38mm intake, titanium; 31mm exhaust, steel
Bore x Stroke 96.0mm x 62.1mm
Compression Ratio 13.5:1
Fuel System Programmed fuel-injection system (PGM-FI); 46mm throttle bore
Ignition Full transistorized
Transmission Constant-mesh 5-speed return; manual
Final Drive #520 chain; 13T/49T
Suspension Front 49mm fully adjustable leading-axle inverted telescopic Showa coil-spring fork w/ 12.0 in. travel
Suspension Rear Pro-Link system; fully adjustable Showa single shock w/ 12.4 in. wheel travel
Brakes Front 2-piston caliper (30mm, 27mm) hydraulic; single 260mm disc
Brakes Rear 1-piston caliper hydraulic; single 240mm disc
Tires Front Dunlop Geomax MX3S 80/100-21 w/ tube
Tires Rear Dunlop Geomax MX3S 120/80-19 w/ tube
Overall Length 85.9 in.
Overall Width 32.6 in.
Overall Height 49.6 in.
Seat Height 37.8 in.
Wheelbase 58.4 in.
Ground Clearance 12.9 in.
Rake/Trail 27°22’/116mm (4.6 in.)
Fuel Capacity 1.66 gal.
Curb Weight 247 lbs.
Features 2020 CRF450R Updates:

- All-new Honda Selectable Torque Control with three levels of intervention. HSTC monitors rpm
spikes and responds by temporarily reducing torque to aid rear traction. A handlebar-mounted
switch allows selection between three modes, depending on conditions and rider preference.
- Revised mapping for riding modes in Standard, Smooth and Aggressive options, selectable via a
separate handlebar-mounted switch, enables simple tuning depending on rider preference or course
conditions.
- Revised internal fork and shock settings for improved chassis balance and overall handling.
- Battery position lowered by 28mm moves center of gravity downward to further improve chassis
balance and handling.
- New rear brake-pad material for improved performance and increased durability.
- Elimination of lower rear brake-rotor guard, to improve heat dissipation and reduce unsprung
weight.
- Updated graphics.
Miscellaneous
Price $9,399
More Info
