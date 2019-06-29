Forum Main Moto-Related Southwick MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Southwick MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Bench Racing
GD2

Posts: 7616

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/29/2019 4:49 AM



The guys should be hitting the track in about 10-15 minutes!

hillbilly

Posts: 8434

Joined: 8/16/2006

Location: Afton, TN USA

6/29/2019 5:07 AM

Nobody still up?

Deja New

Posts: 637

Joined: 11/22/2016

Location: AUS

6/29/2019 5:16 AM

hillbilly wrote:

Nobody still up?

It’s only 10:15pm on a Saturday night here

GD2

Posts: 7616

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/29/2019 5:18 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:

Deja New

Posts: 637

Joined: 11/22/2016

Location: AUS

6/29/2019 5:34 AM

Sea of blue in b qualifying and here I was thinking it was turning orange.

GD2

Posts: 7616

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/29/2019 5:41 AM

250 A Qualifying 1:

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 15609

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

6/29/2019 5:47 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/29/2019 5:49 AM

Canadian, Hayden Halstead #610 currently sitting 28th overall in the 250 class. 👍

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

WCRider

Posts: 1512

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

6/29/2019 6:00 AM

Wow fast Fredrick.

GD2

Posts: 7616

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/29/2019 6:09 AM

450 A Qualifying 1:

backinthesaddleagain

Posts: 952

Joined: 7/8/2011

Location: RI, USA

6/29/2019 6:11 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/29/2019 6:13 AM

Chris Canning setting a fast locals time. Dowds kid out there too. Doesn’t he know Suzuki is too slow to race seriously. Sarcasm intended.

Ray_MXS

Posts: 570

Joined: 10/28/2016

Location: SWE

6/29/2019 6:11 AM

Freddie! What the hell!

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 15609

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

6/29/2019 6:11 AM

Sure hope Plessinger steps it up.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

motoxxx599

Posts: 1861

Joined: 11/18/2008

Location: TX, USA

6/29/2019 6:12 AM

Plessinger 33rd

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 15609

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

6/29/2019 6:14 AM

backinthesaddleagain wrote:

Chris Canning setting a fast locals time. Dowds kid out there too. Doesn’t he know Suzuki is too slow to race seriously. Sarcasm intended.

Ryan Dowd has been racing our series and is currently sitting 10th in points in the 450 class.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

backinthesaddleagain

Posts: 952

Joined: 7/8/2011

Location: RI, USA

6/29/2019 6:17 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Ryan Dowd has been racing our series and is currently sitting 10th in points in the 450 class.

NESC?

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 15609

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

6/29/2019 6:22 AM

backinthesaddleagain wrote:

Chris Canning setting a fast locals time. Dowds kid out there too. Doesn’t he know Suzuki is too slow to race seriously. Sarcasm intended.

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Ryan Dowd has been racing our series and is currently sitting 10th in points in the 450 class.

backinthesaddleagain wrote:

NESC?

Canadian Nationals.

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GD2

Posts: 7616

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/29/2019 6:26 AM

450 B Qualifying 1:

Kawi15

Posts: 416

Joined: 5/31/2014

Location: West Richland, WA USA

6/29/2019 6:26 AM

Fredrik Noren on the gas again. Great first time out, but it is probably still somewhat smooth and first practice, but looking good on timing anyway.

Reese95w

Posts: 9751

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/29/2019 6:36 AM

hillbilly wrote:

Nobody still up?

hillbilly you're suppose to say "Holeshot Bitches"

"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"

motoxxx599

Posts: 1861

Joined: 11/18/2008

Location: TX, USA

6/29/2019 6:36 AM

Jeremy Smith 7th fastest

