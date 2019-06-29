Southwick MX - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The guys should be hitting the track in about 10-15 minutes!
Nobody still up?
250 B Qualifying 1:
Sea of blue in b qualifying and here I was thinking it was turning orange.
250 A Qualifying 1:
Canadian, Hayden Halstead #610 currently sitting 28th overall in the 250 class. 👍
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Wow fast Fredrick.
450 A Qualifying 1:
Chris Canning setting a fast locals time. Dowds kid out there too. Doesn’t he know Suzuki is too slow to race seriously. Sarcasm intended.
Freddie! What the hell!
Sure hope Plessinger steps it up.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Plessinger 33rd
Ryan Dowd has been racing our series and is currently sitting 10th in points in the 450 class.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
NESC?
Canadian Nationals.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
450 B Qualifying 1:
Fredrik Noren on the gas again. Great first time out, but it is probably still somewhat smooth and first practice, but looking good on timing anyway.
Jeremy Smith 7th fastest