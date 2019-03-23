Seattle SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Happy to see it'll be a dry race tonight. 30 minutes until the broadcast starts.
Race Links
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
HOLESHOT BITCHES!!!
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Just wadded it up on Reese95w’s rear tire.
Podium
Edited Date/Time:
I came up the inside and took Reese’s front tire out, get a better name
Hit the gate, blew through the first corner and washed the front end
Mossecan tonight, jumping the whoops.
Edited Date/Time:
Damn! Slow ass reaction time!
wadded up trying to pull a tear-off
Waddup Grant
Only 2 things that money can't buy, thats true love and homegrown tomatoes.
I left everyone get the jump cause I can’t clear the big double after turn two
Are any 250 East guys racing the 450 class in Seattle?
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Mid pack start damn non factory ECU
I have a KTM
JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Dirt biking from 11 to late 50’s, loves wood riding on the old 525.
Does this have a delayed play or anything again?
Yo! Been busy every weekend havent done one of these in a minute. Wife and baby are out just me my dog and a beer.
First time drinking Red Hook...Not bad
What are you guys drinkin tonight?
Id go with a Full sail, being as this race is up that way.
Pit Bits for this week:
https://www.vitalmx.com/features/Vital-MX-Pit-Bits-Seattle,6498
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2
The whoops look like rollers!!! Bastards
Stream anyone?
Whoops don’t look nearly as gnarly as earlier
Wow they knocked them down considerably. Smh
They chopped the nuts off those whoops. sad
-'09 KX500AF
- '14 KTM300SX
I can't get the race to load. WTF
OF COURSE THEY FLATTENED THE WHOOPS!! get out of jail free card for Webb
Jimnmy D on the move