Forum Main Moto-Related Seattle SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Seattle SX - Night Show Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing
Bench Racing
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 27 10 671 289 600 6736 88 6

Posts: 7336

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/23/2019 6:29 PM



Happy to see it'll be a dry race tonight. 30 minutes until the broadcast starts.

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 155 9098 14

Posts: 9252

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/23/2019 6:29 PM

HOLESHOT BITCHES!!!

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Giygas

Vital MX member Giygas 50290 Giygas https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50290/avatar/c50_red_bud_1452364938.jpg?1452364395 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Giygas,50290/all 01/09/16 27 407

Posts: 434

Joined: 1/9/2016

Location: LA, USA

3/23/2019 6:32 PM

Just wadded it up on Reese95w’s rear tire.

|

Hoseclamp

Vital MX member Hoseclamp 61896 Hoseclamp https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61896/avatar/c50_Black_Honda_cr250_1546903432.jpg?1546902876 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hoseclamp,61896/all 02/02/18 7 130 12

Posts: 137

Joined: 2/2/2018

Location: OH, USA

3/23/2019 6:34 PM

Podium

|

rhysthomas

Vital MX member rhysthomas 16477 rhysthomas https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16477/avatar/c50_DSCF4233_1507224108.jpg?1507223452 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/rhysthomas,16477/all 08/12/09 3 87

Posts: 90

Joined: 8/12/2009

Location: perth, AUS

3/23/2019 6:34 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/23/2019 6:39 PM

I came up the inside and took Reese’s front tire out, get a better name

|

https://www.instagram.com/rhysthomas77/

CPR

Vital MX member CPR 66201 CPR https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/66201/avatar/c50_WP_20151110_20_38_12_Pro_2_1538650489.jpg?1538650014 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/CPR,66201/all 10/04/18 3 242

Posts: 245

Joined: 10/4/2018

Location: AUS

3/23/2019 6:39 PM

Hit the gate, blew through the first corner and washed the front end

|

Monte122

Vital MX member Monte122 43659 Monte122 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43659/avatar/c50_image_1484532271.jpg?1484531440 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Monte122,43659/all 06/29/14 1174

Posts: 1174

Joined: 6/29/2014

Location: CAN

3/23/2019 6:44 PM

Mossecan tonight, jumping the whoops.

|

Forty

Vital MX member Forty 16153 Forty https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16153/avatar/c50_IMG_0021_1539022935.jpg?1539022896 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Forty,16153/all 07/27/09 7 1522 9

Posts: 1529

Joined: 7/27/2009

Location: Saint Paul, MN USA

3/23/2019 6:44 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/23/2019 6:45 PM

Damn! Slow ass reaction time!

|

brlatm

Vital MX member brlatm 14167 brlatm https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14167/avatar/c50_2013_06_24_16.19.23_1377877073.jpg?1377876821 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/brlatm,14167/all 02/14/09 1 53 1554 8 3

Posts: 1607

Joined: 2/14/2009

Location: Brock, TX USA

3/23/2019 6:45 PM

wadded up trying to pull a tear-off

Waddup Grant

|

Only 2 things that money can't buy, thats true love and homegrown tomatoes.

YammerHammer

Vital MX member YammerHammer 69072 YammerHammer https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69072/avatar/c50_A746882F_7D83_4C30_B128_A07525C8D441_1549938006.jpg?1549937091 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/YammerHammer,69072/all 02/02/19 10

Posts: 10

Joined: 2/2/2019

Location: Manchester, TN USA

3/23/2019 6:49 PM

I left everyone get the jump cause I can’t clear the big double after turn two

|

YammerHammer

Vital MX member YammerHammer 69072 YammerHammer https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69072/avatar/c50_A746882F_7D83_4C30_B128_A07525C8D441_1549938006.jpg?1549937091 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/YammerHammer,69072/all 02/02/19 10

Posts: 10

Joined: 2/2/2019

Location: Manchester, TN USA

3/23/2019 6:50 PM

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_New_Vital_1478716908.jpg?1478716269 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 1 155 9098 14

Posts: 9252

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/23/2019 6:50 PM

Are any 250 East guys racing the 450 class in Seattle?

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

MrKnowNothing

Vital MX member MrKnowNothing 63879 MrKnowNothing https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/63879/avatar/c50_kurt_cobain_1526773492.jpg?1526773065 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MrKnowNothing,63879/all 05/19/18 16 292

Posts: 308

Joined: 5/19/2018

Location: La Plata, MD USA

3/23/2019 6:51 PM

Mid pack start damn non factory ECU

|

Drtbykr

Vital MX member Drtbykr 881 Drtbykr https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/881/avatar/c50_335BBE45_AE92_42C8_9E38_DD70AF2346B1_1532617212.jpg?1532616404 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Drtbykr,881/all 10/29/06 105 1508 11 1

Posts: 1613

Joined: 10/29/2006

Location: Fredericton, CAN

3/23/2019 6:53 PM

I have a KTM

|

JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Dirt biking from 11 to late 50’s, loves wood riding on the old 525.

77Moto

Vital MX member 77Moto 69036 77Moto /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/77Moto,69036/all 01/31/19 1 185 1

Posts: 185

Joined: 1/31/2019

Location: CAN

3/23/2019 6:57 PM

Does this have a delayed play or anything again?

|

calcoast

Vital MX member calcoast 54544 calcoast https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54544/avatar/c50_ddrr_1478238100.jpg?1478237991 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/calcoast,54544/all 10/11/16 40 407

Posts: 447

Joined: 10/11/2016

Location: Elk Grove, CA USA

3/23/2019 6:57 PM

Yo! Been busy every weekend havent done one of these in a minute. Wife and baby are out just me my dog and a beer.

First time drinking Red Hook...Not bad

What are you guys drinkin tonight?

|

loftyair

Vital MX member loftyair 15882 loftyair https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/15882/avatar/c50_109192760_1246654999.jpg?1294191424 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/loftyair,15882/all 07/03/09 5 55 1935 221

Posts: 1990

Joined: 7/3/2009

Location: riverside, CA USA

3/23/2019 7:00 PM

Id go with a Full sail, being as this race is up that way.

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 27 10 671 289 600 6736 88 6

Posts: 7336

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/23/2019 7:01 PM

Pit Bits for this week:
https://www.vitalmx.com/features/Vital-MX-Pit-Bits-Seattle,6498

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Rickyisms

Vital MX member Rickyisms 59905 Rickyisms https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59905/avatar/c50_IMG_3842_1526499446.jpg?1526498999 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Rickyisms,59905/all 10/05/17 1 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Rickyisms,59905/setup 28 475 20

Posts: 503

Joined: 10/5/2017

Location: Bradenton, FL USA

3/23/2019 7:02 PM

calcoast wrote:

Yo! Been busy every weekend havent done one of these in a minute. Wife and baby are out just me my dog and a beer.

First time drinking Red Hook...Not bad

What are you guys drinkin tonight?

water. being 18 is tough.

|

Beeby

Vital MX member Beeby 16834 Beeby https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/16834/avatar/c50_89597700_1252015973.jpg?1294192675 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Beeby,16834/all 09/03/09 3 11 879

Posts: 890

Joined: 9/3/2009

Location: Chicago, IL USA

3/23/2019 7:03 PM

calcoast wrote:

Yo! Been busy every weekend havent done one of these in a minute. Wife and baby are out just me my dog and a beer.

First time drinking Red Hook...Not bad

What are you guys drinkin tonight?


|

DKON

Vital MX member DKON 69717 DKON https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/69717/avatar/c50_imagejpeg_0_1551287591.jpg?1551286930 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DKON,69717/all 02/27/19 51

Posts: 51

Joined: 2/27/2019

Location: San Diego, CA USA

3/23/2019 7:04 PM

The whoops look like rollers!!! Bastards

|

blaney372

Vital MX member blaney372 28668 blaney372 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/28668/avatar/c50_image_1459265914.jpg?1459265781 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/blaney372,28668/all 07/14/11 18 94 2

Posts: 112

Joined: 7/14/2011

Location: CAN

3/23/2019 7:05 PM

Stream anyone?

|

VasageXx

Vital MX member VasageXx 61758 VasageXx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/61758/avatar/c50_not_your_waifu_by_lllannah_d9rm4n2_1539494492.jpg?1539493994 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/VasageXx,61758/all 01/27/18 198

Posts: 198

Joined: 1/27/2018

Location: Sulphur, LA USA

3/23/2019 7:05 PM

Whoops don’t look nearly as gnarly as earlier

|

logan_140

Vital MX member logan_140 43436 logan_140 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43436/avatar/c50_IMG_0621_1485457441.jpg?1485456753 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/logan-140,43436/all 06/09/14 2 395 2410

Posts: 2805

Joined: 6/9/2014

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

3/23/2019 7:06 PM

Wow they knocked them down considerably. Smh

|

MxKing809

Vital MX member MxKing809 40659 MxKing809 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40659/avatar/c50_s200x600_FB_IMG_1438286758966_1441316150_1486508601.jpg?1486508194 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MxKing809,40659/all 10/13/13 3 60 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MxKing809,40659/setup 231 5233 83

Posts: 5464

Joined: 10/13/2013

Location: Big Sand Whoops, MI USA

3/23/2019 7:06 PM

VasageXx wrote:

Whoops don’t look nearly as gnarly as earlier

Can confirm - whoops are garbage now

|

Washed up moto and enduro weekend warrior.

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 25 12 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/setup 215 13667 66 1

Posts: 13882

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

3/23/2019 7:06 PM

blaney372 wrote:

Stream anyone?

Change your settings so I can send you a message.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

JBernard_401

Vital MX member JBernard_401 40823 JBernard_401 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40823/avatar/c50_giphy_1526763808.jpg?1526763448 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/JBernard-401,40823/all 10/29/13 3 17 1193 2 2

Posts: 1210

Joined: 10/29/2013

Location: Boulder, CO USA

3/23/2019 7:06 PM

They chopped the nuts off those whoops. sad

|


-'09 KX500AF

- '14 KTM300SX

Pembroke36

Vital MX member Pembroke36 43577 Pembroke36 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43577/avatar/c50_2r0nj49341_1405828881.jpg?1405828588 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Pembroke36,43577/all 06/22/14 3 759 1

Posts: 762

Joined: 6/22/2014

Location: Brick, NJ USA

3/23/2019 7:06 PM

I can't get the race to load. WTF

|

MotoMan12345

Vital MX member MotoMan12345 45383 MotoMan12345 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/45383/avatar/c50_IMG_2993_1549568283.jpg?1549567857 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MotoMan12345,45383/all 12/22/14 100 471

Posts: 571

Joined: 12/22/2014

Location: Woodbine, NJ USA

3/23/2019 7:07 PM

OF COURSE THEY FLATTENED THE WHOOPS!! get out of jail free card for Webb

|

calcoast

Vital MX member calcoast 54544 calcoast https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54544/avatar/c50_ddrr_1478238100.jpg?1478237991 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/calcoast,54544/all 10/11/16 40 407

Posts: 447

Joined: 10/11/2016

Location: Elk Grove, CA USA

3/23/2019 7:07 PM

Jimnmy D on the move

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Seattle SX - Night Show Bench Racing

The Latest