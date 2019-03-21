Forum Main Moto-Related Seattle SX & MXGP of Great Britain Links

3/21/2019 9:24 PM

Round 12 - Seattle

Animated Track Map

Entry Lists
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 1 PM Pacific, 4 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 7 PM Pacific, 10 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 7 PM Pacific, 10 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Pacific Time):




Round 2 - MXGP of Great Britain


Track Info
Live Timing
Results

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List

Live on MXGP-TV

Schedule (Eastern Time):

SAT 23 MAR, 2019
06:15 - Studio show
08:50 - LIVE EMX 2T Race 1
11:00 - LIVE EMX 250 Race 1
11:45 - LIVE MX2 qualifying
12:30 - LIVE MXGP qualifying

SUN 24 MAR, 2019
04:40 - LIVE EMX 2T Race 2
06:25 - LIVE EMX 250 Race 2
08:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 1
09:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 1
11:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 2
12:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 2

The Latest