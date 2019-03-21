Seattle SX & MXGP of Great Britain Links

Round 12 - Seattle
Animated Track Map
Entry Lists
Injury Report - Racer X
Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results
TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 1 PM Pacific, 4 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 7 PM Pacific, 10 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 7 PM Pacific, 10 PM Eastern
U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.
Schedule (Pacific Time):
Round 2 - MXGP of Great Britain
Track Info
Live Timing
Results
MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List
Live on MXGP-TV
Schedule (Eastern Time):
SAT 23 MAR, 2019
06:15 - Studio show
08:50 - LIVE EMX 2T Race 1
11:00 - LIVE EMX 250 Race 1
11:45 - LIVE MX2 qualifying
12:30 - LIVE MXGP qualifying
SUN 24 MAR, 2019
04:40 - LIVE EMX 2T Race 2
06:25 - LIVE EMX 250 Race 2
08:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 1
09:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 1
11:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 2
12:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 2
Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
Animated Track Map
Entry Lists
Injury Report - Racer X
Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results
TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 1 PM Pacific, 4 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 7 PM Pacific, 10 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 7 PM Pacific, 10 PM Eastern
U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.
Schedule (Pacific Time):
Round 2 - MXGP of Great Britain
Track Info
Live Timing
Results
MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List
Live on MXGP-TV
Schedule (Eastern Time):
SAT 23 MAR, 2019
06:15 - Studio show
08:50 - LIVE EMX 2T Race 1
11:00 - LIVE EMX 250 Race 1
11:45 - LIVE MX2 qualifying
12:30 - LIVE MXGP qualifying
SUN 24 MAR, 2019
04:40 - LIVE EMX 2T Race 2
06:25 - LIVE EMX 250 Race 2
08:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 1
09:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 1
11:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 2
12:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 2
Vital MX Twitter
Vital MX Homepage
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
| Quote
Contact Me
Instagram (@gdawson243)
Snapchat: gdawson2