Minneapolis Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

tek14 wrote: Why Hsu no times set? tek14 wrote: Why Hsu no times set? ...more

God damn it's hard to be a fan of this guy. No updates whatsoever. Team posted on IG wishing luck to Miller and Chambers only, so I'm assuming he's out? Either hurt or left the team... But I guess if he shows up on the timing sheet he's got to be at the race and a transponder registered? Not sure