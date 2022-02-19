Forum Main Moto-Related Minneapolis Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Minneapolis Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Related: Bench Racing Minneapolis
Bench Racing Minneapolis
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 302 16 671 155 869 8287 110 6

Posts: 9156

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/19/2022 6:00 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/19/2022 6:00 AM

Photo

Free practice starts in 30 minutes!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Motocrossjunky

Vital MX member Motocrossjunky 38627 Motocrossjunky https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/38627/avatar/c50_90CA96E7_E3BE_430F_8A06_665EF381A28C_1643881919.jpg?1643881750 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Motocrossjunky,38627/all 04/23/13 2 20 344

Posts: 364

Joined: 4/23/2013

Location: Amsterdam, NLD

2/19/2022 6:00 AM

HOLESHOT!

|



711stretch

Vital MX member 711stretch 65205 711stretch https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65205/avatar/c50_IMG_20150328_084706936_1533255443.jpg?1533254875 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/711stretch,65205/all 08/02/18 2 54 28

Posts: 56

Joined: 8/2/2018

Location: Carlisle, PA USA

2/19/2022 6:02 AM

Podium??

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 559 31114 147

Posts: 31681

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/19/2022 6:04 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/19/2022 6:51 AM

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

scootch

Vital MX member scootch 55931 scootch https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/55931/avatar/c50_archivephoto_klunkytown1_1485264213.jpg?1485264204 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/scootch,55931/all 01/24/17 12 291

Posts: 303

Joined: 1/24/2017

Location: Fort Worth, TX USA

2/19/2022 6:28 AM

Is Ryder D good?

|

WCRider

Vital MX member WCRider 59185 WCRider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/59185/avatar/c50_Sans_titre_1633470870.jpg?1633470415 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/WCRider,59185/all 08/19/17 13 10 2322 19

Posts: 2333

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

2/19/2022 6:41 AM

Tight track. All about start.

|

neysbo

Vital MX member neysbo 3314 neysbo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/3314/avatar/c50_71727_1611135394860_1130498050_1717495_2544807_a.jpg?1296763586 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/neysbo,3314/all 04/01/08 1 48 1494 27

Posts: 1542

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Edelstein, IL USA

2/19/2022 6:42 AM

Going to be like 45 second lap times, glorified Arenacross.....LOL

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 559 31114 147

Posts: 31681

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/19/2022 6:43 AM

scootch wrote:

Is Ryder D good?

...more

I think you mean Jett Reynolds. He's out. Broken wrist.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 302 16 671 155 869 8287 110 6

Posts: 9156

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/19/2022 6:46 AM

250 C Free Practice:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

tek14

Vital MX member tek14 41925 tek14 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/41925/avatar/c50_tek14_1467663667.jpg?1467663589 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/tek14,41925/all 01/26/14 47 3444 13 1

Posts: 3491

Joined: 1/26/2014

Location: Vantaa, FIN

2/19/2022 6:49 AM

Why Hsu no times set?

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 559 31114 147

Posts: 31681

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/19/2022 6:53 AM

Jerry Robin's new theme for the weekend.

Photo

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx 39252 crusty_xx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39252/avatar/c50_swrr_1457545958.jpg?1457545320 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crusty-xx,39252/all 06/08/13 3 53 7176 17 2

Posts: 7229

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

2/19/2022 6:56 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/19/2022 6:57 AM

tek14 wrote:

Why Hsu no times set?

...more

God damn it's hard to be a fan of this guy. No updates whatsoever. Team posted on IG wishing luck to Miller and Chambers only, so I'm assuming he's out? Either hurt or left the team... But I guess if he shows up on the timing sheet he's got to be at the race and a transponder registered? Not sure

|

crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx 39252 crusty_xx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39252/avatar/c50_swrr_1457545958.jpg?1457545320 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crusty-xx,39252/all 06/08/13 3 53 7176 17 2

Posts: 7229

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

2/19/2022 6:57 AM

Damn this B practice is stacked

|

Fox88

Vital MX member Fox88 32537 Fox88 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/32537/avatar/c50_rio_bravo_holeshot_avi_1491066172.jpg?1491065991 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Fox88,32537/all 02/11/12 487

Posts: 487

Joined: 2/11/2012

Location: Galveston Island, TX USA

2/19/2022 6:57 AM

Kitchen and Phil in B?

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 559 31114 147

Posts: 31681

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/19/2022 6:58 AM

Fox88 wrote:

Kitchen and Phil in B?

...more

Kitchen is a rookie and and guessing Phil is in B because he hasn't raced SX in a few years.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 559 31114 147

Posts: 31681

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/19/2022 6:59 AM

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 302 16 671 155 869 8287 110 6

Posts: 9156

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/19/2022 7:01 AM

250 B Free Practice:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Johnny Ringo

Vital MX member Johnny Ringo 50379 Johnny Ringo https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50379/avatar/c50_126BFC3C_6B8E_4EB5_B80B_B3339E730344_1623157115.jpg?1623156596 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Johnny-Ringo,50379/all 01/11/16 2 56 3468 4

Posts: 3525

Joined: 1/11/2016

Location: Portland, OR USA

2/19/2022 7:06 AM

East is stacked

|

Alright Lunger, Let's Do It

Fox88

Vital MX member Fox88 32537 Fox88 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/32537/avatar/c50_rio_bravo_holeshot_avi_1491066172.jpg?1491065991 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Fox88,32537/all 02/11/12 487

Posts: 487

Joined: 2/11/2012

Location: Galveston Island, TX USA

2/19/2022 7:07 AM

Brutal start.. on press day?!!

|

mxracer816

Vital MX member mxracer816 28966 mxracer816 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/28966/avatar/c50_10374853_10152732519834009_4337703299038987198_n_1408460763.jpg?1408460624 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mxracer816,28966/all 07/28/11 32 748 4 1

Posts: 780

Joined: 7/28/2011

Location: Atlanta, TX USA

2/19/2022 7:09 AM

A 52 second lap time in the first 250C practice, something tells me this track will have very little separation. The A group will bring it down into the 45-48 range I bet.

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 559 31114 147

Posts: 31681

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/19/2022 7:13 AM

Officially under the 50 second mark.

Pierce Brown 49.576

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

toroP

Vital MX member toroP 14802 toroP https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14802/avatar/c50_118754220_1239116577.jpg?1294189978 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/toroP,14802/all 04/06/09 97 3355 2

Posts: 3453

Joined: 4/6/2009

Location: Cincinnati, OH USA

2/19/2022 7:14 AM

Johnny Ringo wrote:

East is stacked

...more

Agreed. Here’s to a healthy, competitive series🤞

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 559 31114 147

Posts: 31681

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/19/2022 7:15 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:
...more
Fox88 wrote:

Brutal start.. on press day?!!

...more

Yeah.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

toomanykaws

Vital MX member toomanykaws 6896 toomanykaws https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/6896/avatar/c50_IMG_4269_1431530332.jpg?1431530054 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/toomanykaws,6896/all 04/01/08 1 3 306 1

Posts: 309

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

2/19/2022 7:20 AM

Looking like a 28 lap 450 main event

|

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 302 16 671 155 869 8287 110 6

Posts: 9156

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/19/2022 7:20 AM

250 A Free Practice:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 559 31114 147

Posts: 31681

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/19/2022 7:27 AM

Sexton 48.909

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 302 16 671 155 869 8287 110 6

Posts: 9156

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/19/2022 7:31 AM

450 A Free Practice:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 559 31114 147

Posts: 31681

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/19/2022 7:31 AM

Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 48 12 559 31114 147

Posts: 31681

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

2/19/2022 7:40 AM

Photo
|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 302 16 671 155 869 8287 110 6

Posts: 9156

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/19/2022 7:46 AM
Edited Date/Time: 2/19/2022 7:47 AM

450 B Free Practice:
Photo

|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

Forum Main Moto-Related Minneapolis Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

The Latest