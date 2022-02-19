Minneapolis Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Edited Date/Time:
Free practice starts in 30 minutes!
HOLESHOT!
Podium??
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Is Ryder D good?
Tight track. All about start.
Going to be like 45 second lap times, glorified Arenacross.....LOL
250 C Free Practice:
Why Hsu no times set?
Jerry Robin's new theme for the weekend.
God damn it's hard to be a fan of this guy. No updates whatsoever. Team posted on IG wishing luck to Miller and Chambers only, so I'm assuming he's out? Either hurt or left the team... But I guess if he shows up on the timing sheet he's got to be at the race and a transponder registered? Not sure
Damn this B practice is stacked
Kitchen and Phil in B?
250 B Free Practice:
East is stacked
Alright Lunger, Let's Do It
Brutal start.. on press day?!!
A 52 second lap time in the first 250C practice, something tells me this track will have very little separation. The A group will bring it down into the 45-48 range I bet.
Officially under the 50 second mark.
Pierce Brown 49.576
Agreed. Here’s to a healthy, competitive series🤞
Yeah.
Looking like a 28 lap 450 main event
250 A Free Practice:
Sexton 48.909
450 A Free Practice:
450 B Free Practice: