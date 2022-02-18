Forum Main Moto-Related Minneapolis Supercross & MXGP of Great Britain Links

Minneapolis Supercross & MXGP of Great Britain Links

Posts: 9149

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/18/2022 4:34 PM

Minneapolis - Round 7
Photo

Animated Track Map

Tickets

250 Entry List
450 Entry List

Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on Peacock TV at 8:00 AM Pacific, 11:00 AM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on CNBC and Peacock TV at 2:00 PM Pacific, 5:00 PM Eastern
Night Show TAPE DELAYED on NBC next day at 9:00 AM Pacific, 12:00 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy a subscription to Peacock TV here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Central Time):
Photo
Photo


MXGP of Great Britain - Round 1
Photo

Track Info

Live Timing
Results

Click here to view the schedule

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List

LIVE Broadcast on MXGP-TV

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 10 598 19

Posts: 609

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/18/2022 8:05 PM

Qualifying on Peacock at 8:00 AM Pacific! Man I've got to get up early to try and win that all important Qualifying Thread Holeshot.

