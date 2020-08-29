Forum Main Moto-Related Ironman - Main Races Bench Racing

Ironman - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

Vital MX member GD2 43126 GD2 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/43126/avatar/c50_GD2_Logo_1496892656.jpg?1496891942 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GD2,43126/all 05/10/14 206 16 671 191 731 7725 104 6

Posts: 8456

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

8/29/2020 9:36 AM

Photo

Racing starts soon!

Race Links
|

Contact Me

Instagram (@gdawson243)

Snapchat: gdawson2

levimx22

Vital MX member levimx22 27426 levimx22 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/27426/avatar/c50_13166577_7A5A_408D_B875_174E6883C71F_1595777638.jpg?1595777454 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/levimx22,27426/all 04/25/11 11 338 8 1

Posts: 349

Joined: 4/25/2011

Location: Coalgate, OK USA

8/29/2020 9:36 AM

holeshotttttt

|

GuyB

Vital MX member GuyB 64 GuyB https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/64/avatar/c50_110811guyb_redbud_1449985751.jpg?1449984985 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GuyB,64/all 07/10/06 9357 3575 45954 883 2391 30489 38 1692 2 184

Posts: 32886

Joined: 7/10/2006

Location: Aliso Viejo, CA USA

Administrator

8/29/2020 9:45 AM

Photo
Photo
Photo
Photo
|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 382 22245 100

Posts: 22635

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/29/2020 9:46 AM

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10347 19 1

Posts: 10505

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/29/2020 9:49 AM

Holessssssssssss, aw Crap!

|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20190421_093235_1595268929.jpg?1595268769 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 11 74 2360 1

Posts: 2434

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/29/2020 9:58 AM

Has the racing started?

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

Boomslang

Vital MX member Boomslang 67951 Boomslang https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/67951/avatar/c50_20190421_093235_1595268929.jpg?1595268769 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Boomslang,67951/all 12/22/18 11 74 2360 1

Posts: 2434

Joined: 12/22/2018

Location: Cape Town, ZAF

8/29/2020 9:59 AM

Who is that crashing next to AC?

|

Non Gratum Anus Rodentum

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 382 22245 100

Posts: 22635

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/29/2020 9:59 AM

Boomslang wrote:

Has the racing started?

Not yet.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

plowboy

Vital MX member plowboy 18472 plowboy https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/18472/avatar/c50_99441600_1262574846.jpg?1294195133 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/plowboy,18472/all 01/03/10 1 93 5763 21

Posts: 5858

Joined: 1/3/2010

Location: Norwich, KS USA

8/29/2020 9:59 AM

Track looks good.

|

If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius

charge

Vital MX member charge 81314 charge /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/charge,81314/all 06/21/20 1 119

Posts: 120

Joined: 6/21/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

8/29/2020 10:00 AM

I've got Ferrandis, and dare I say it, Tomac (against logic)

Who you got?

|

Reese95w

Vital MX member Reese95w 25964 Reese95w https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/25964/avatar/c50_VITAL_2020_1582442215.jpg?1582442029 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Reese95w,25964/all 02/07/11 3 157 10347 19 1

Posts: 10505

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

8/29/2020 10:00 AM

Photo
|

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

sebastianer

Vital MX member sebastianer 45176 sebastianer https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/45176/avatar/c50_gajser_scrub_2_1486159917.jpg?1486159525 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/sebastianer,45176/all 12/05/14 3 56 456

Posts: 512

Joined: 12/5/2014

Location: FIN, FIN

8/29/2020 10:03 AM

does someone have a link to some racing maby ?

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 382 22245 100

Posts: 22635

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/29/2020 10:05 AM

AC or Marv for the overall.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 382 22245 100

Posts: 22635

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/29/2020 10:13 AM

Ferrandis with the holeshot. His starts have inproved a lot.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

charge

Vital MX member charge 81314 charge /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/charge,81314/all 06/21/20 1 119

Posts: 120

Joined: 6/21/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

8/29/2020 10:13 AM

so who gets second?

|

gt80rider

Vital MX member gt80rider 9842 gt80rider https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/9842/avatar/c50_banksy_future_cancelled_1585596805.jpg?1585596398 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/gt80rider,9842/all 04/19/08 4 23 41 4616 3

Posts: 4657

Joined: 4/19/2008

Location: Boulder, CO USA

8/29/2020 10:17 AM

Soooo ready for some racing!!

|

www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 382 22245 100

Posts: 22635

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/29/2020 10:17 AM

Gonzales up to 20th.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

charge

Vital MX member charge 81314 charge /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/charge,81314/all 06/21/20 1 119

Posts: 120

Joined: 6/21/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

8/29/2020 10:19 AM
Edited Date/Time: 8/29/2020 10:19 AM

you guys see Hampshire go too far on that jump and flat landing pretty hard?

|

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 382 22245 100

Posts: 22635

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/29/2020 10:19 AM

Steinke moving up a couple spots and creeping in on top 20.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

darkbelow13

Vital MX member darkbelow13 50820 darkbelow13 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50820/avatar/c50_CIANCIARULO_MCG_20161202_KAWASAKI2017_1352_1483836539.jpg?1483835564 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/darkbelow13,50820/all 02/05/16 3 423

Posts: 426

Joined: 2/5/2016

Location: MO, USA

8/29/2020 10:23 AM

Ferrandis is just on a different level than everyone else in this class. Really looking forward to seeing him on a 450 next year.

|

str8line

Vital MX member str8line 65974 str8line https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/65974/avatar/c50_20161130_120147_1537456137.jpg?1537455236 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/str8line,65974/all 09/20/18 53 984 1

Posts: 1037

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

8/29/2020 10:23 AM

Jett looking very comfortable.

|

charge

Vital MX member charge 81314 charge /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/charge,81314/all 06/21/20 1 119

Posts: 120

Joined: 6/21/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

8/29/2020 10:23 AM

Good god. Ferrandis just dropping 206's out front nobody else below 208

|

darkbelow13

Vital MX member darkbelow13 50820 darkbelow13 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/50820/avatar/c50_CIANCIARULO_MCG_20161202_KAWASAKI2017_1352_1483836539.jpg?1483835564 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/darkbelow13,50820/all 02/05/16 3 423

Posts: 426

Joined: 2/5/2016

Location: MO, USA

8/29/2020 10:30 AM

Good rides by Hartranft, Harrison, and Drake thus far. What the hell is wrong with Cooper? Doesn't look even close to what he showed last year.

|

charge

Vital MX member charge 81314 charge /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/charge,81314/all 06/21/20 1 119

Posts: 120

Joined: 6/21/2020

Location: San Diego, CA USA

8/29/2020 10:31 AM

darkbelow13 wrote:

Good rides by Hartranft, Harrison, and Drake thus far. What the hell is wrong with Cooper? Doesn't look even close to what he showed last year.

He has/had a boxers fracture I believe. He's definitely injured. Riding too poorly not to be

|

Hcallz5

Vital MX member Hcallz5 40143 Hcallz5 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40143/avatar/c50_unnamed_1472013346.jpg?1472012471 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hcallz5,40143/all 08/20/13 6 1456

Posts: 1462

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

8/29/2020 10:31 AM

Oh wow no more big ass uphill jump. Bummer man

|

2019 TX300
'10 200 XC-w

-MAVERICK-

Vital MX member -MAVERICK- 46670 -MAVERICK- https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/46670/avatar/c50_Maverick_5_1427904926.jpg?1427904022 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/MAVERICK,46670/all 03/26/15 41 12 382 22245 100

Posts: 22635

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

8/29/2020 10:31 AM

Gonzales up to 16th.

|

"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."

Hcallz5

Vital MX member Hcallz5 40143 Hcallz5 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/40143/avatar/c50_unnamed_1472013346.jpg?1472012471 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Hcallz5,40143/all 08/20/13 6 1456

Posts: 1462

Joined: 8/20/2013

Location: UT, USA

8/29/2020 10:36 AM

Was hoping Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper would be more racey this year.

|

2019 TX300
'10 200 XC-w

brlatm

Vital MX member brlatm 14167 brlatm https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/14167/avatar/c50_2013_06_24_16.19.23_1377877073.jpg?1377876821 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/brlatm,14167/all 02/14/09 1 52 1586 8 3

Posts: 1638

Joined: 2/14/2009

Location: Brock, TX USA

8/29/2020 10:37 AM

Great ride by Ryder Floyd holding down 15th so far this moto.

|

Only 2 things that money can't buy, thats true love and homegrown tomatoes.

DrinkMoreWater

Vital MX member DrinkMoreWater 51600 DrinkMoreWater /images/default/avatar/c50.png https://www.vitalmx.com/community/DrinkMoreWater,51600/all 03/26/16 2 540

Posts: 542

Joined: 3/26/2016

Location: AUS

8/29/2020 10:37 AM

i'm in Australia, anywhere I can get a stream, I want something decent so paying for it is fine.

|

Narwhal

Vital MX member Narwhal 54512 Narwhal https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/54512/avatar/c50_29496806_929720653852945_1826959408283207202_n_1524592817.jpg?1524592697 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/Narwhal,54512/all 10/08/16 9 100

Posts: 109

Joined: 10/8/2016

Location: Ingleside, IL USA

8/29/2020 10:37 AM

Harrison was going to go back after Mcelrath, but uh...cameraman decided it was over.

|
Forum Main Moto-Related Ironman - Main Races Bench Racing

The Latest