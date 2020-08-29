Ironman - Main Races Bench Racing

Racing starts soon!
holeshotttttt
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Holessssssssssss, aw Crap!
"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"
Has the racing started?
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Who is that crashing next to AC?
Non Gratum Anus Rodentum
Track looks good.
If it ain't yer's don't take it, If it ain't the truth dont say it, If it ain't right don't do it...Marcus Aurelius
I've got Ferrandis, and dare I say it, Tomac (against logic)
Who you got?
"Adhering to 1970's Standards of Political Correctness"
does someone have a link to some racing maby ?
AC or Marv for the overall.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Ferrandis with the holeshot. His starts have inproved a lot.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
so who gets second?
Soooo ready for some racing!!
www.bettercallsaul.com
Die Antwoord
Gonzales up to 20th.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
you guys see Hampshire go too far on that jump and flat landing pretty hard?
Steinke moving up a couple spots and creeping in on top 20.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Ferrandis is just on a different level than everyone else in this class. Really looking forward to seeing him on a 450 next year.
Jett looking very comfortable.
Good god. Ferrandis just dropping 206's out front nobody else below 208
Good rides by Hartranft, Harrison, and Drake thus far. What the hell is wrong with Cooper? Doesn't look even close to what he showed last year.
Good rides by Hartranft, Harrison, and Drake thus far. What the hell is wrong with Cooper? Doesn't look even close to what he showed last year.
He has/had a boxers fracture I believe. He's definitely injured. Riding too poorly not to be
Oh wow no more big ass uphill jump. Bummer man
Gonzales up to 16th.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Was hoping Hunter Lawrence and Justin Cooper would be more racey this year.
Great ride by Ryder Floyd holding down 15th so far this moto.
Only 2 things that money can't buy, thats true love and homegrown tomatoes.
i'm in Australia, anywhere I can get a stream, I want something decent so paying for it is fine.
Harrison was going to go back after Mcelrath, but uh...cameraman decided it was over.