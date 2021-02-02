Forum Main Moto-Related Indianapolis 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Indianapolis 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

GD2

2/2/2021 8:30 AM
Free practice starts in 30 minutes!

Press516

2/2/2021 8:32 AM
First holeshot?

WIN!

stackman17

2/2/2021 8:32 AM

Holeshot!!!!

str8line

2/2/2021 8:33 AM
Podium! I'd like to thank Savage Jesus for being there for me whenever I need him. Couldn't have done this without him.

avidchimp

2/2/2021 8:35 AM

Dammit, Craig took me down in the second to last turn.

2/2/2021 8:36 AM

What time does the practice/qualifying air on peacock?

NoGasNoFiga793

2/2/2021 8:38 AM

Top 10.
Anyway track looks funny.
I have ET top 5 after a bad start.
Webb 1, Roczen 2 and Mookie 4.
3rd i'm puttin Fernandez.
AC crashes and bends his handlebar.
I dreamed about this yesterday night

Press516

2/2/2021 8:38 AM
Rickyisms wrote:

What time does the practice/qualifying air on peacock?

1:30 Eastern...

Corrected, I had Q2.

matze

2/2/2021 8:40 AM

NoGasNoFiga793 wrote:

Top 10.
Anyway track looks funny.
I have ET top 5 after a bad start.
Webb 1, Roczen 2 and Mookie 4.
3rd i'm puttin Fernandez.
AC crashes and bends his handlebar.
I dreamed about this yesterday night

Whos that Fernandez guy. Never heard of him
whistling

-MAVERICK-

2/2/2021 8:40 AM



Photo
Photo
-MAVERICK-

2/2/2021 8:42 AM
Rickyisms wrote:

What time does the practice/qualifying air on peacock?

1:30pm Eastern time.

Photo

Rickyisms

2/2/2021 8:44 AM

Rickyisms wrote:

What time does the practice/qualifying air on peacock?

-MAVERICK- wrote:

1:30pm Eastern time.

Photo

Thanks Mav.

str8line

2/2/2021 8:48 AM
Someone said we'd know the title favorites after the three races in Indy. I think Barcia is done, he's not completely out yet but I don't see him coming back. Marv is done too. Is AC still in it? Not sure he's consitent enough. We've probably known all along that it's going to be Eli, Ken and Cooper. But my dark horse to get into it still is Ferrandis, who is only 10 points behind Eli.

https://racerxonline.com/results/2021/sx/points/450sx

NoGasNoFiga793

2/2/2021 8:50 AM

NoGasNoFiga793 wrote:

Top 10.
Anyway track looks funny.
I have ET top 5 after a bad start.
Webb 1, Roczen 2 and Mookie 4.
3rd i'm puttin Fernandez.
AC crashes and bends his handlebar.
I dreamed about this yesterday night

matze wrote:

Whos that Fernandez guy. Never heard of him
whistling

That french guy with curly hair
The guy who likes to make clean passes

GD2

2/2/2021 8:51 AM

As usual for the weekday races, I’m at work today so I’ll be popping in and out. I won’t be posting the screenshots for every practice.

Reese95w

2/2/2021 8:59 AM

It's a good thing I'm retired because if I was still working I'd be monitoring and watching Supercross practice/qualifying on my work computer and sure as shit my boss would catch me.

GD2

2/2/2021 9:09 AM

Reese95w wrote:

It's a good thing I'm retired because if I was still working I'd be monitoring and watching Supercross practice/qualifying on my work computer and sure as shit my boss would catch me.

Trust me, I would too if I didn't work for a police department.

Mr. Afterbar

2/2/2021 9:12 AM

Reese95w wrote:

It's a good thing I'm retired because if I was still working I'd be monitoring and watching Supercross practice/qualifying on my work computer and sure as shit my boss would catch me.

I took a half day for H2, but think I’ll stick it out at work today. Have to save some of my vacation.

tek14

2/2/2021 9:12 AM

When was last time we had long good whoop section?

-MAVERICK-

2/2/2021 9:29 AM

250 Group B Free Practice

Photo

Reese95w

2/2/2021 9:34 AM

tek14 wrote:

When was last time we had long good whoop section?

Photo
LePaass

2/2/2021 9:43 AM

That kid named Jett is pretty fast, don't you think?

TropicPilot

2/2/2021 9:44 AM

tek14 wrote:

When was last time we had long good whoop section?

Reese95w wrote: Photo

As long as he hits his marks, yeah.

Press516

2/2/2021 9:45 AM

LePaass wrote:

That kid named Jett is pretty fast, don't you think?

Got quite a heater compared to the rest in that session. Let's see how it translates to qualifying.

-MAVERICK-

2/2/2021 9:45 AM

250 Group A Free Practice

Photo

-MAVERICK-

2/2/2021 9:46 AM

Reese95w

2/2/2021 9:48 AM

LePaass wrote:

That kid named Jett is pretty fast, don't you think?

Press516 wrote:

Got quite a heater compared to the rest in that session. Let's see how it translates to qualifying.

Jett will be riding extra pissed off tonight, like K-Roc was last Saturday. I think Jett will dominate tonight.

FerCzD

2/2/2021 9:49 AM

tek14 wrote:

When was last time we had long good whoop section?

Reese95w wrote: Photo

TropicPilot wrote:

As long as he hits his marks, yeah.

He is in a must situation. Gotta secure a ride for next year.

-MAVERICK-

2/2/2021 9:50 AM

Photo
LePaass

2/2/2021 9:52 AM

LePaass wrote:

That kid named Jett is pretty fast, don't you think?

Press516 wrote:

Got quite a heater compared to the rest in that session. Let's see how it translates to qualifying.

Reese95w wrote:

Jett will be riding extra pissed off tonight, like K-Roc was last Saturday. I think Jett will dominate tonight.

Need to sort out his starts. Been struggling in the mains.

