Indianapolis 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Free practice starts in 30 minutes!
First holeshot?
WIN!
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
Holeshot!!!!
Podium! I'd like to thank Savage Jesus for being there for me whenever I need him. Couldn't have done this without him.
Dammit, Craig took me down in the second to last turn.
What time does the practice/qualifying air on peacock?
Unleaded tastes a little tangy. Supreme is kinda sour, and diesel tastes pretty good.
Top 10.
Anyway track looks funny.
I have ET top 5 after a bad start.
Webb 1, Roczen 2 and Mookie 4.
3rd i'm puttin Fernandez.
AC crashes and bends his handlebar.
I dreamed about this yesterday night
Rickyisms wrote:
What time does the practice/qualifying air on peacock?
1:30 Eastern...
Corrected, I had Q2.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
Whos that Fernandez guy. Never heard of him
1:30pm Eastern time.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Thanks Mav.
Unleaded tastes a little tangy. Supreme is kinda sour, and diesel tastes pretty good.
Someone said we'd know the title favorites after the three races in Indy. I think Barcia is done, he's not completely out yet but I don't see him coming back. Marv is done too. Is AC still in it? Not sure he's consitent enough. We've probably known all along that it's going to be Eli, Ken and Cooper. But my dark horse to get into it still is Ferrandis, who is only 10 points behind Eli.
https://racerxonline.com/results/2021/sx/points/450sx
That french guy with curly hair
The guy who likes to make clean passes
As usual for the weekday races, I’m at work today so I’ll be popping in and out. I won’t be posting the screenshots for every practice.
It's a good thing I'm retired because if I was still working I'd be monitoring and watching Supercross practice/qualifying on my work computer and sure as shit my boss would catch me.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Trust me, I would too if I didn't work for a police department.
I took a half day for H2, but think I’ll stick it out at work today. Have to save some of my vacation.
When was last time we had long good whoop section?
250 Group B Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
That kid named Jett is pretty fast, don't you think?
As long as he hits his marks, yeah.
Got quite a heater compared to the rest in that session. Let's see how it translates to qualifying.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
250 Group A Free Practice
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
Jett will be riding extra pissed off tonight, like K-Roc was last Saturday. I think Jett will dominate tonight.
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
He is in a must situation. Gotta secure a ride for next year.
Need to sort out his starts. Been struggling in the mains.