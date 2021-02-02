Indianapolis 2 Supercross - Timed Qualifying Bench Racing

Someone said we'd know the title favorites after the three races in Indy. I think Barcia is done, he's not completely out yet but I don't see him coming back. Marv is done too. Is AC still in it? Not sure he's consitent enough. We've probably known all along that it's going to be Eli, Ken and Cooper. But my dark horse to get into it still is Ferrandis, who is only 10 points behind Eli.



https://racerxonline.com/results/2021/sx/points/450sx