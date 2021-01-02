Forum Main Moto-Related Indianapolis 2 Supercross Links

Indianapolis 2 Supercross Links

GD2

Posts: 8678

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

2/1/2021 8:12 PM

Round 5 - Indianapolis 2 (Tuesday, February 2nd)
Photo
Animated Track Map

Tickets

450 Entry List
250 Entry List
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on Peacock TV at 10:30 AM Pacific, 1:30 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on Peacock TV at 4:30 PM Pacific, 7:30 PM Eastern
Night Show TAPE DELAYED on NBCSN at 8 PM Pacific, 11 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy a subscription to Peacock TV here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Eastern Time):
Photo
Photo

Vital MX Homepage
Vital MX Instagram
Vital MX Twitter
Racer X Homepage
Racer X Twitter
Reese95w

Posts: 11318

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

2/1/2021 11:07 PM

Once again I am noticing that my Comcast Cable Guide is calling the delayed NBCSN airing of this race as a "Replay". It's not really a replay.

Press516

Posts: 1297

Joined: 9/11/2018

Location: Gilbert, AZ USA

2/2/2021 5:19 AM

I'll catch the early show on Peacock, but I'll have to watch the NBCSN replay... Will be on the other side of town getting the second COVID vaccine shot for my wife and first for me this evening.

nskerb

Posts: 113

Joined: 11/21/2019

Location: Kelso, WA USA

2/2/2021 8:27 AM

If we have peacock can we wtach it from the beginning after it starts? Say it starts the night show live at 5pm and I get off work at 6. Can I watch from the beginning of the peacock broadcast once I get home to the TV?

TooOld4WFO

Posts: 255

Joined: 4/1/2018

Location: Fresno, CA USA

2/2/2021 8:30 AM

I haven’t found a way to watch an earlier broadcast that same day.

Rickyisms

Posts: 1858

Joined: 10/5/2017

Location: Bradenton, FL USA

2/2/2021 8:31 AM

nskerb wrote:

If we have peacock can we wtach it from the beginning after it starts? Say it starts the night show live at 5pm and I get off work at 6. Can I watch from the beginning of the peacock broadcast once I get home to the TV?

The last time I missed the first hour I had to wait around 30 minutes after the live show concluded for the full replay to be up. There may be a way to start from the beginning while it’s still being broadcasted, but I couldn’t figure it out.

nskerb

Posts: 113

Joined: 11/21/2019

Location: Kelso, WA USA

2/2/2021 9:15 AM

nskerb wrote:

If we have peacock can we wtach it from the beginning after it starts? Say it starts the night show live at 5pm and I get off work at 6. Can I watch from the beginning of the peacock broadcast once I get home to the TV?

Rickyisms wrote:

The last time I missed the first hour I had to wait around 30 minutes after the live show concluded for the full replay to be up. There may be a way to start from the beginning while it’s still being broadcasted, but I couldn’t figure it out.

Thanks Ricky. I like to be in bed by 9pm. This one's gonna be tough.

