Houston SX - Night Show Bench Racing

3/30/2019 4:21 PM



A little over 30 minutes until the broadcast starts, bros.

3/30/2019 4:22 PM

Shot!

3/30/2019 4:23 PM

HOLESHOT

3/30/2019 4:23 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/30/2019 4:25 PM

Edit: 3rd

Took forever to load.

3/30/2019 4:26 PM

First turn crash to fourth.

3/30/2019 4:26 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/30/2019 4:27 PM

Looped out 6ft after the gate and missed the podium

3/30/2019 4:26 PM

Nbc sports app keeps asking me for my cable provider but I have a gold subscription. Anyone have this issue and /or find a solution?!?

3/30/2019 4:29 PM

Forty wrote:

Shot!

Added a tooth in back since the first session! Money!

3/30/2019 4:31 PM

Hoseclamp wrote:

Looped out 6ft after the gate and missed the podium

More like looped out on press day

3/30/2019 4:36 PM

Fouled a plug

3/30/2019 4:38 PM

DKON wrote:

Nbc sports app keeps asking me for my cable provider but I have a gold subscription. Anyone have this issue and /or find a solution?!?

Go up to the top menu and select gold

3/30/2019 4:38 PM

I expect big shake in points standings today

3/30/2019 4:40 PM

FerCzD wrote:

I expect big shake in points standings today

Let’s hope so

3/30/2019 4:43 PM

FerCzD wrote:

I expect big shake in points standings today

Ralph is this you?

3/30/2019 4:45 PM

The odd Triple Crown and more E/W shootouts break things up nicely.

Too bad Brayton wasn’t around to try to grab a gang....you know.

3/30/2019 4:51 PM

DKON wrote:

Nbc sports app keeps asking me for my cable provider but I have a gold subscription. Anyone have this issue and /or find a solution?!?

jd418 wrote:

Go up to the top menu and select gold

Jesus, thank you. I was legit panicking. Lol

3/30/2019 4:51 PM

40 sec mark,#72 bike jumps in gear,tossed him.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=opnAdxHyBZQ

3/30/2019 4:56 PM

any links for poor people like me?

3/30/2019 4:58 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/30/2019 5:03 PM

Is NBC on yet for anyone? Mine wasn't working earlier for Quali's so i'm wondering if I need to call and chew someones ass!

Edit: It's on

3/30/2019 4:59 PM

hillbilly wrote:

40 sec mark,#72 bike jumps in gear,tossed him.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=opnAdxHyBZQ

Martin Castelo

3/30/2019 5:01 PM

Goodoldbloke wrote:

any links for poor people like me?

check ur pm's

3/30/2019 5:04 PM

hillbilly wrote:

40 sec mark,#72 bike jumps in gear,tossed him.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=opnAdxHyBZQ

Squirrelings wrote:

Martin Castelo

C'mon Castelo make that 72 some justice

3/30/2019 5:12 PM

Akira wrote:

C'mon Castelo make that 72 some justice

3/30/2019 5:14 PM

Nice commercial break!

3/30/2019 5:17 PM

Thanks NBC....commercial on first lap!!

3/30/2019 5:17 PM

Goodoldbloke wrote:

any links for poor people like me?

Sandwarrior752 wrote:

check ur pm's

I could use a link.

My firestick is screwed right now.

Thanks fer the help

3/30/2019 5:18 PM

Lopes had a big crash in practice, not Decotis.

3/30/2019 5:19 PM

That was an iffy move by JD

3/30/2019 5:21 PM

Here we go with cutting the track again......3....2...1..

3/30/2019 5:25 PM

Goodoldbloke wrote:

any links for poor people like me?

Sandwarrior752 wrote:

check ur pm's

hillbilly wrote:

I could use a link.

My firestick is screwed right now.

Thanks fer the help

Not sure what email is in my profile

Send link to

Crushedankle@yahoo.com

