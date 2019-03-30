Houston SX - Night Show Bench Racing

A little over 30 minutes until the broadcast starts, bros.
Shot!
HOLESHOT
Edit: 3rd
Took forever to load.
First turn crash to fourth.
Looped out 6ft after the gate and missed the podium
Nbc sports app keeps asking me for my cable provider but I have a gold subscription. Anyone have this issue and /or find a solution?!?
Fouled a plug
I expect big shake in points standings today
The odd Triple Crown and more E/W shootouts break things up nicely.
Too bad Brayton wasn’t around to try to grab a gang....you know.
JS7 is the most entertaining rider since Hannah, my first hero,. even living in the frozen north.
Dirt biking from 11 to late 50’s, loves wood riding on the old 525.
40 sec mark,#72 bike jumps in gear,tossed him.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=opnAdxHyBZQ
any links for poor people like me?
Is NBC on yet for anyone? Mine wasn't working earlier for Quali's so i'm wondering if I need to call and chew someones ass!
Edit: It's on
2019 TX300
'10 200 XC-w
Martin Castelo
check ur pm's
Squirrelings wrote:
Martin Castelo
C'mon Castelo make that 72 some justice
Nice commercial break!
Anyone but Ralph!
Thanks NBC....commercial on first lap!!
I could use a link.
My firestick is screwed right now.
Thanks fer the help
Lopes had a big crash in practice, not Decotis.
That was an iffy move by JD
DBB
Here we go with cutting the track again......3....2...1..
Not sure what email is in my profile
Send link to
