Houston SX & MXGP of The Netherlands Links

GD2

Posts: 7339

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/28/2019 9:48 AM

Round 13 - Houston

Animated Track Map

Entry Lists
Injury Report - Racer X

Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results

TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 10 AM Pacific, 1 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 5 PM Pacific, 8 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 5 PM Pacific, 8 PM Eastern

U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.

Schedule (Central Time):




Round 3 - MXGP of The Netherlands


Track Info
Live Timing
Results

MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List

Live on MXGP-TV

Schedule (Eastern Time):
SAT 30 MAR, 2019
05:15 - Free Content Studio show
07:55 - LIVE WMX Race 1
10:00 - LIVE EMX 125 Race 1
11:45 - LIVE MX2 qualifying
12:30 - LIVE MXGP qualifying

SUN 31 MAR, 2019
03:40 - LIVE WMX Race 2
05:25 - LIVE EMX 125 Race 2
07:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 1
08:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 1
10:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 2
11:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 2

Reese95w

Reese95w

Posts: 9273

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

3/29/2019 4:48 PM
Edited Date/Time: 3/29/2019 4:49 PM

GD2:

Is the Houston SX a 250 East or West event?

“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”

GD2

GD2

Posts: 7339

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

3/29/2019 5:57 PM

Reese95w wrote:

GD2:

Is the Houston SX a 250 East or West event?

West.

