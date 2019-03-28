Houston SX & MXGP of The Netherlands Links

Round 13 - Houston
Animated Track Map
Entry Lists
Injury Report - Racer X
Live Timing
Mobile Live Timing
Results
TV Schedule
Qualifying LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 10 AM Pacific, 1 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBC Sports Gold at 5 PM Pacific, 8 PM Eastern
Night Show LIVE on NBCSN at 5 PM Pacific, 8 PM Eastern
U.S. fans can buy the NBC Sports Gold Pass here.
International and Canadian fans can buy the video pass here.
Schedule (Central Time):
Round 3 - MXGP of The Netherlands
Track Info
Live Timing
Results
MXGP Entry List
MX2 Entry List
Live on MXGP-TV
Schedule (Eastern Time):
SAT 30 MAR, 2019
05:15 - Free Content Studio show
07:55 - LIVE WMX Race 1
10:00 - LIVE EMX 125 Race 1
11:45 - LIVE MX2 qualifying
12:30 - LIVE MXGP qualifying
SUN 31 MAR, 2019
03:40 - LIVE WMX Race 2
05:25 - LIVE EMX 125 Race 2
07:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 1
08:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 1
10:00 - LIVE MX2 Race 2
11:00 - LIVE MXGP Race 2
