Houston 3 Supercross - Night Show Bench Racing

The broadcast starts in 30 minutes!
I smell bacon!
Holeshot Mofos!
Edit: Aw Shit!
Podium?
Scottie with a holeshot but can he hit his marks and bring it home?
Is Vince racing tonight?
Any status on Jett?
The Administrator is like the guy pulling the lever on the Starting Gate and a Moderator getting a Holeshot has probably gotten a signal from him. Pumpkin Eater!
Dizzy714 wrote:
Any status on Jett?
He said he is fine.
Just finished a 6 hour endurance race on iRacing right one time for sx yeehaa lets go!
Pizza done soon, Beer is cold. If Kenny wins today it's gonna be a perfect night!
Sandwarrior752 wrote:
Just finished a 6 hour endurance race on iRacing right one time for sx yeehaa lets go!
Amphetamines will kill you brother.
"Sorry Goose, but it's time to buzz the tower."
-MAVERICK- wrote:
Timely...not. oh, we found this in a drawer. It's a ring for the championship you won last year.
Almost there... I think this track is going to make for good racing. It's always hard to tell during qualifying, but you can sometimes feel there are more lines. Hope we have that tonight.
'75-'83 through the minicycle boom.
I was fast... But being fast is relative to who else is on the track with you.
ZachO fan! ZO16
TG243 fan!
We are LIVE!
I'm on mobile.
Is anyone else seeing all the avatars as a black square?
My Geforce experience broadcast isn't working because somehow it can tell when I start watch a Peacock TV stream it stops the stream immediately.
Super odd without the crowd here. But great when there is no line to piss too. Calling Barcia and Jett for the wins.
Only 2 things that money can't buy, thats true love and homegrown tomatoes.
-MAVERICK- wrote:
That gear is sweet
-MAVERICK- wrote:
I'm on mobile.
Is anyone else seeing all the avatars as a black square?
No sir. Check your internet speed.
Jett has this one handled easily...
Is Forkner the fastest guy with the worst luck every season?😆
Hit your marks drinking game has started. I’ll be hammered by the lcq’s
CrashMaster01 wrote:
Is Forkner the fastest guy with the worst luck every season?😆
Karma
-MAVERICK- wrote:
I'm on mobile.
Is anyone else seeing all the avatars as a black square?
Discord ok ?