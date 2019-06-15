High Point MX - Main Races Bench Racing

Early gate drop today! Looking forward to it.
JA21 for the win?
Oh, and HOLESHOT BItCHES!
For those curious, Jordan Jarvis didn't make it through he consolation race. I think she may have crashed towards the end of the race.
/\ Being an old fart I've never done one of those Scrub things. But I'd like to know. How much energy does it take to scrub like that? /\
“Adhering to 1970’s Standards of Political Correctness”
Damn
Has the stream started for you guys ?
Mine says to begin shortly
But I thought it was starting at 12:00 my time in Minnesota
Plessinger won last year at Hi Point. They just said he might be back for Red Bud.
My out there prediction... Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb come together today at some point.
Why is the track rutfest already when everyting else is as dry as a stick.. jesus.
Why are the 250’s not first?
This has the makings for an epic moto.. all the heavy hitters up front early
Cooper is on it
Does it look like they made the High Point a little wider?
Baggett on rails.
Main race threat very quiet to be past halfway point of the Moto. Hoping for an Eli vs Roczen battle to get to the top! Happy also to see my friend Feliz Lopez getting into the main show.
Webb the new 199?
Chuck Norris is the reason why Waldo is hiding.
Full screen rider profiles SUCK!
Worst broadcasting so far this season. Musquin closing on Ken and Eli, they keep showing Webb and Bogle wtf
Tough track
Can they show the front soon or what? Yes we get it webb fell...
What this race needs is a feature on the current 9th place rider during the race.
Lets break away from the race to full screen interview of some back-marker. Horrible.
BB4 needs to take this moto. Great confidence booster for him. He is in a must situation
Anderson 3 seconds faster then bagget that lap