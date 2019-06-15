Forum Main Moto-Related High Point MX - Main Races Bench Racing

High Point MX - Main Races Bench Racing

GD2

GD2

Posts: 7585

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/15/2019 9:30 AM



Early gate drop today! Looking forward to it.

str8line

str8line

Posts: 174

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

6/15/2019 9:31 AM
Edited Date/Time: 6/15/2019 9:33 AM

JA21 for the win?

Oh, and HOLESHOT BItCHES!

GD2

GD2

Posts: 7585

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/15/2019 9:33 AM

For those curious, Jordan Jarvis didn't make it through he consolation race. I think she may have crashed towards the end of the race.

GD2

GD2

Posts: 7585

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano/San Marcos, TX USA

Administrator

6/15/2019 9:45 AM

Zacho? More like sicko. @zacho_16 📸© @Guybmoto and @vitalmx. @promotocross #motocross #supercross #dirtbike #vitalmx

Reese95w

Reese95w

Posts: 9681

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/15/2019 9:52 AM

/\ Being an old fart I've never done one of those Scrub things. But I'd like to know. How much energy does it take to scrub like that? /\

Sprew

Sprew

Posts: 187

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: USA

6/15/2019 9:55 AM

Damn

three9zero

three9zero

Posts: 1166

Joined: 9/26/2010

Location: Kamloops B.C, CAN

6/15/2019 10:05 AM

Reese95w wrote:

/\ Being an old fart I've never done one of those Scrub things. But I'd like to know. How much energy does it take to scrub like that? /\

lots

Tarz483

Tarz483

Posts: 4768

Joined: 2/25/2009

Location: Mankato, MN USA

6/15/2019 10:06 AM

Has the stream started for you guys ?
Mine says to begin shortly
But I thought it was starting at 12:00 my time in Minnesota

str8line

str8line

Posts: 174

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

6/15/2019 10:08 AM

Plessinger won last year at Hi Point. They just said he might be back for Red Bud.

S.O.S.

S.O.S.

Posts: 27

Joined: 10/9/2018

Location: Charlotte, NC USA

6/15/2019 10:08 AM

Tarz483 wrote:

Has the stream started for you guys ?
Mine says to begin shortly
But I thought it was starting at 12:00 my time in Minnesota

1:10 EST

str8line

str8line

Posts: 174

Joined: 9/20/2018

Location: Sandy, UT USA

6/15/2019 10:09 AM

My out there prediction... Jason Anderson and Cooper Webb come together today at some point.

philG

philG

Posts: 5232

Joined: 5/12/2012

Location: GBR

6/15/2019 10:10 AM

Why is the track rutfest already when everyting else is as dry as a stick.. jesus.

logan_140

Posts: 3052

Joined: 6/9/2014

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

6/15/2019 10:12 AM

Why are the 250’s not first?

logan_140

Posts: 3052

Joined: 6/9/2014

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

6/15/2019 10:14 AM

This has the makings for an epic moto.. all the heavy hitters up front early

logan_140

Posts: 3052

Joined: 6/9/2014

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

6/15/2019 10:15 AM

Cooper is on it

Reese95w

Posts: 9681

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/15/2019 10:21 AM

Does it look like they made the High Point a little wider?

WCRider

WCRider

Posts: 1494

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

6/15/2019 10:25 AM

Baggett on rails.

DA498

Posts: 950

Joined: 10/11/2008

Location: Milliken, CO USA

6/15/2019 10:27 AM

WCRider wrote:

Baggett on rails.

Holy crap Baggett!

Reese95w

Posts: 9681

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/15/2019 10:29 AM



FerCzD

FerCzD

Posts: 143

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

6/15/2019 10:34 AM

Main race threat very quiet to be past halfway point of the Moto. Hoping for an Eli vs Roczen battle to get to the top! Happy also to see my friend Feliz Lopez getting into the main show.

Jordan421

Posts: 1500

Joined: 12/5/2007

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

6/15/2019 10:34 AM

Webb the new 199?

shortcourse

shortcourse

Posts: 258

Joined: 4/11/2013

Location: Lewiston, ID USA

6/15/2019 10:35 AM

Full screen rider profiles SUCK!

Mavetism

Posts: 51

Joined: 4/15/2019

Location: DEU

6/15/2019 10:35 AM

Worst broadcasting so far this season. Musquin closing on Ken and Eli, they keep showing Webb and Bogle wtf

WCRider

Posts: 1494

Joined: 8/19/2017

Location: BEL

6/15/2019 10:35 AM

Tough track

pejje

Posts: 17

Joined: 10/9/2017

Location: SWE

6/15/2019 10:35 AM

Can they show the front soon or what? Yes we get it webb fell...

Reese95w

Posts: 9681

Joined: 2/7/2011

Location: Kent, WA USA

6/15/2019 10:36 AM

What this race needs is a feature on the current 9th place rider during the race.

katooom

katooom

Posts: 96

Joined: 9/3/2010

Location: Broad Run, VA USA

6/15/2019 10:36 AM

Lets break away from the race to full screen interview of some back-marker. Horrible.

FerCzD

Posts: 143

Joined: 5/6/2018

Location: Pue, MEX

6/15/2019 10:37 AM

BB4 needs to take this moto. Great confidence booster for him. He is in a must situation

motomike137

Posts: 3762

Joined: 4/22/2010

Location: Fenton, MI USA

6/15/2019 10:37 AM

WCRider wrote:

Tough track

Rutocross

logan_140

Posts: 3052

Joined: 6/9/2014

Location: Lakeland, FL USA

6/15/2019 10:39 AM

Anderson 3 seconds faster then bagget that lap

