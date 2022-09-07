Bench Racing - Southwick National Timed Qualifying

Edited Date/Time:
Timed qualifying starts in 30 minutes!
One of my favorite races of the year! Excited for a great day of racing 😎
Wait is the first moto on peacock?
450 A Qualifying 1:
450 B Qualifying 1:
How awesome would it be for Max to get on the podium. Hope his bike survives the motos. He did a 7min laptime in this practice, not sure what happened there
Jesus look at Canning ripping
GangGreen wrote: Locals are so darn fast at MX338 !!!!
"Scary rider" Shane Kelleher has to be in his 40's. He races like 5 classes every weekend in NESC.
GangGreen wrote: Locals are so darn fast at MX338 !!!!
Chris_Buehler wrote:
Scary guy....
250 A Qualifying 1:
Thats scary jett being .1 off Tomac in a later practice session on a sand track.
Anyone know why Mumford didn't practice?
Theres like 90 450's there, reminds me of the 90's at Supercross when there would be over a 100 125's
Was once there, now old, fat and tired... require much more horsepower now...
250 B Qualifying 1:
#7’s time > 3:rd time B practice, 10:th in 250A… WTF
GangGreen wrote: Locals are so darn fast at MX338 !!!!
My man! Thanks for excluding NY and NJ from New England.
I still have friends who think New York is somehow the same as or part of New England and it drives me bonkers sometimes.
Looks much better than the funky font 1 in my opinion.
Funky font? Are you talking about the one used at RedBud?
No he is prob talking about the curved 1 that doesn't match the Lawrence name coz it was made to match the 18
smoothwakey wrote:
#7 Aaron Plessingers best qualifying time was good enough for 3:rd time in 450 B or 10:th in 250 A.
What in the actual h€ll!
(For those that couldnt understand the message)
I like this one better
+2 braincells needed to get the message…
WhatsStoppingU wrote:
I like this one better
The one thats slanted looks like they just removed the “8” and re centered the “1”.
I actually don't mind that one.
It's something different.
