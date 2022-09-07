Forum Main Moto-Related Bench Racing - Southwick National Timed Qualifying

Bench Racing - Southwick National Timed Qualifying

GD2

43126

Posts: 9467

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

7/9/2022 4:30 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/9/2022 4:30 AM

Photo

Timed qualifying starts in 30 minutes!

Rickyisms

Posts: 2866

Joined: 10/5/2017

Location: FL, USA

7/9/2022 4:36 AM

One of my favorite races of the year! Excited for a great day of racing 😎

GangGreen

Vital MX member GangGreen 5544 GangGreen https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/5544/avatar/c50_PosingwBike_1642793743.jpg?1642793349 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GangGreen,5544/all 04/01/08 22 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/GangGreen,5544/setup 7 373 3 1

Posts: 380

Joined: 4/1/2008

Location: Mechanicsburg, PA USA

7/9/2022 5:21 AM

Locals are so darn fast at MX338 !!!!

Thank God MX Sports didn't screw with the practice order to give the "A Group" an advantage like in a prior year.

Photo


mx_phreek

Posts: 1677

Joined: 10/7/2009

Location: Manchester, GBR

7/9/2022 5:31 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/9/2022 5:31 AM

Wait is the first moto on peacock?

cwel11

Posts: 911

Joined: 12/4/2019

Location: Orangeville, PA USA

7/9/2022 5:37 AM

mx_phreek wrote:

Wait is the first moto on peacock?

...more

Yes 1:30 then flo afterwards

GD2

Posts: 9467

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

7/9/2022 5:41 AM

450 A Qualifying 1:
Photo

GD2

GD2

Posts: 9467

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

7/9/2022 5:41 AM

450 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

crusty_xx

Vital MX member crusty_xx 39252 crusty_xx https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/39252/avatar/c50_swrr_1457545958.jpg?1457545320 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/crusty-xx,39252/all 06/08/13 3 53 7344 17 2

Posts: 7397

Joined: 6/8/2013

Location: CHE

7/9/2022 5:43 AM

How awesome would it be for Max to get on the podium. Hope his bike survives the motos. He did a 7min laptime in this practice, not sure what happened there

Chris_Buehler

Posts: 1564

Joined: 7/21/2019

Location: Bristol, CT USA

7/9/2022 5:50 AM

Jesus look at Canning ripping

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 35425

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/9/2022 5:53 AM

Photo
Chris_Buehler

Chris_Buehler

Posts: 1564

Joined: 7/21/2019

Location: Bristol, CT USA

7/9/2022 5:54 AM

GangGreen wrote: Locals are so darn fast at MX338 !!!!

Thank God MX Sports didn't screw with the practice order to give the "A Group" an ...more
...more

"Scary rider" Shane Kelleher has to be in his 40's. He races like 5 classes every weekend in NESC.

dedi684

Posts: 1174

Joined: 8/21/2009

Location: Ravena, NY USA

7/9/2022 6:05 AM

GangGreen wrote: Locals are so darn fast at MX338 !!!!

Thank God MX Sports didn't screw with the practice order to give the "A Group" an ...more
...more
Chris_Buehler wrote:

"Scary rider" Shane Kelleher has to be in his 40's. He races like 5 classes every weekend in NESC.

...more

Scary guy....

GD2

Posts: 9467

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

7/9/2022 6:10 AM

250 A Qualifying 1:
Photo

KlockreN

Vital MX member KlockreN 70337 KlockreN https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/70337/avatar/c50_Slapp_dag_med_1553405336.jpg?1553404589 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/KlockreN,70337/all 03/23/19 1 106

Posts: 107

Joined: 3/23/2019

Location: SWE

7/9/2022 6:12 AM

Thats scary jett being .1 off Tomac in a later practice session on a sand track.

Flattrack88

Posts: 82

Joined: 3/22/2019

Location: Greensburg, PA USA

7/9/2022 6:18 AM

Anyone know why Mumford didn't practice?

goinrcn44h

Posts: 333

Joined: 9/20/2011

Location: Sedro Woolley, WA USA

7/9/2022 6:23 AM

Theres like 90 450's there, reminds me of the 90's at Supercross when there would be over a 100 125's

GD2

Posts: 9467

Joined: 5/10/2014

Location: Plano, TX USA

Administrator

7/9/2022 6:28 AM

250 B Qualifying 1:
Photo

mx691

Vital MX member mx691 10766 mx691 https://p.vitalmx.com/photos/users/10766/avatar/c50_IMG_0328.jpg?1320243468 https://www.vitalmx.com/community/mx691,10766/all 06/27/08 2 2 6 323 7

Posts: 329

Joined: 6/27/2008

Location: Stockholm, SWE

7/9/2022 6:31 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/9/2022 6:32 AM

#7’s time > 3:rd time B practice, 10:th in 250A… WTF

WhatsStoppingU

Posts: 549

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

7/9/2022 6:34 AM

GangGreen wrote: Locals are so darn fast at MX338 !!!!

Thank God MX Sports didn't screw with the practice order to give the "A Group" an ...more
...more

My man! Thanks for excluding NY and NJ from New England.

I still have friends who think New York is somehow the same as or part of New England and it drives me bonkers sometimes.

WhatsStoppingU

Posts: 549

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

7/9/2022 6:36 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote: Photo
...more

Looks much better than the funky font 1 in my opinion.

smoothwakey

Posts: 663

Joined: 6/27/2011

Location: AUS

7/9/2022 6:38 AM

mx691 wrote:

#7’s time > 3:rd time B practice, 10:th in 250A… WTF

...more

Do you get charged per character used or something?

agn5008

Posts: 907

Joined: 3/8/2021

Location: Saint Marys, PA USA

7/9/2022 6:40 AM

mx691 wrote:

#7’s time > 3:rd time B practice, 10:th in 250A… WTF

...more

Wtf kind of code is this

-MAVERICK-

Posts: 35425

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/9/2022 6:42 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote: Photo
...more
WhatsStoppingU wrote:

Looks much better than the funky font 1 in my opinion.

...more

Funky font? Are you talking about the one used at RedBud?

mx313

Posts: 525

Joined: 10/5/2021

Location: AUS

7/9/2022 6:46 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote: Photo
...more
WhatsStoppingU wrote:

Looks much better than the funky font 1 in my opinion.

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

Funky font? Are you talking about the one used at RedBud?

...more

No he is prob talking about the curved 1 that doesn't match the Lawrence name coz it was made to match the 18

Posts: 329

Joined: 6/27/2008

Location: Stockholm, SWE

7/9/2022 6:48 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/9/2022 7:14 AM

mx691 wrote:

#7’s time > 3:rd time B practice, 10:th in 250A… WTF

...more
smoothwakey wrote:

Do you get charged per character used or something?

...more

#7 Aaron Plessingers best qualifying time was good enough for 3:rd time in 450 B or 10:th in 250 A.
What in the actual h€ll!

(For those that couldnt understand the message)

WhatsStoppingU

Posts: 549

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

7/9/2022 6:49 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote: Photo
...more
WhatsStoppingU wrote:

Looks much better than the funky font 1 in my opinion.

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

Funky font? Are you talking about the one used at RedBud?

...more
Photo
Posts: 549

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

7/9/2022 6:50 AM

WhatsStoppingU wrote:

Looks much better than the funky font 1 in my opinion.

...more
-MAVERICK- wrote:

Funky font? Are you talking about the one used at RedBud?

...more

I like this one better Photo

Posts: 329

Joined: 6/27/2008

Location: Stockholm, SWE

7/9/2022 6:51 AM
Edited Date/Time: 7/9/2022 7:14 AM

agn5008 wrote:

Wtf kind of code is this

...more

#7 Aaron Plessingers best qualifying time was good enough for 3:rd time in 450 B or 10:th in 250 A.
What in the actual h€ll!

(For those that couldnt understand the message)
+2 braincells needed to get the message…

Posts: 549

Joined: 5/14/2018

Location: Torrington, CT USA

7/9/2022 6:51 AM

-MAVERICK- wrote:

Funky font? Are you talking about the one used at RedBud?

...more
WhatsStoppingU wrote: Photo
...more
WhatsStoppingU wrote:

I like this one better Photo

...more

The one thats slanted looks like they just removed the “8” and re centered the “1”.

Posts: 35425

Joined: 3/26/2015

Location: Ontario, CAN

Moderator

7/9/2022 6:52 AM

I actually don't mind that one.

It's something different.

